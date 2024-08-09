Exclusive: Newcastle locked in talks for Marc Guehi as Man Utd, Liverpool plot Crystal Palace raid

Newcastle United remain locked in talks to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, who is ready to make the switch to St James’ Park this summer.

It has been a difficult summer for Newcastle, undercut by the sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh due to the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules at the end of June.

Manager Eddie Howe has also consistently been linked with the England job since Gareth Southgate stepped down after defeat in the final of Euro 2024.

Anthony Gordon has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool while there has also been interest in midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle have made five signings in the shape of Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly, John Ruddy, Odysseus Vlachodimos and, confirmed on Thursday, Sheffield United striker Will Osula.

But the Magpies are yet to make a statement signing, and are hoping that will change as they continue talks over Crystal Palace defender Guehi.

One bid has reportedly been rejected, but Newcastle are keen to lower Palace’s £65m demands with an offer of £50m plus bonuses.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Guehi wants the move and with just two years remaining on his Selhurst Park contract, the Toon are hoping to use that as leverage in negotiations.

READ MORE: Two Man Utd transfers on brink of collapse after West Ham line up shock Wan-Bissaka alternative

Howe refused to comment on the defender when asked at a press conference but admitted Newcastle were weak in defence. Sven Botman and Jamal Lascelles are both recovering from serious knee injuries.

“I’m able to give you nothing,” Howe said on Thursday when asked for an update on the pursuit of Guehi.

“We’re slightly light on numbers. Emil (Krafth) has done a really good job during pre-season, playing inside from his normal full back position, and he has the capability of doing that.

“We have very good players in there, but, naturally, when you lose those two players for the length of the time that we have, that was a big dent in the middle of our defence.”

Sources: Man Utd, Liverpool track Adam Wharton

Palace are already aware that they are likely to lose Guehi and have reacted swiftly to identify a replacement.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that talks with Wolfsburg over Maxence Lacroix are moving towards the final stages.

Free agent Mats Hummels has also been mentioned but Brighton are in the race for the 35-year-old defender.

There have been a number of rumours surrounding Palace players this summer with Michael Olise already leaving for Bayern Munich this summer. Eberechi Eze has a £60m release clause and has been linked heavily with Tottenham.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Manchester United and Liverpool are keen to swoop for midfielder Adam Wharton, who alongside Eze and Guehi, went to the Euros with England.

Arsenal had previously been linked with a move for Wharton but look set to complete a deal for former Newcastle midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are also keen to strengthen on the right of midfield with a number of players including Wolves’ Pedro Neto and Chelsea’s Noni Madueke linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer.

DON’T MISS: Newcastle plot sensational double raid on West Ham as Liverpool ponder new Anthony Gordon bid