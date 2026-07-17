Ornstein confirms rejected Newcastle offer for Tottenham maestro but agreement looks close

A Tottenham man could follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho

Tottenham have turned down a new offer from Newcastle for midfielder Lucas Bergvall, though a transfer is possible if the Magpies increase their bid, per reliable journalist David Ornstein.

As we have previously revealed, Bergvall sat down with Spurs at the start of the summer and informed the club he wanted to move on in search of a fresh challenge and regular first-team football.

While Roberto De Zerbi is a huge admirer of the Sweden international and would have been happy to keep him, the Italian has ultimately sanctioned his exit – for the right price – after Tottenham made significant additions to their midfield.

The arrivals of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes for a combined fees of £185m (€218m, $250m) have transformed Tottenham’s options in the centre of the park, with club chiefs now looking to recoup some of that investment through player sales.

The race for Bergvall so far has been fierce. Nottingham Forest emerged as the first club to make a concrete move, lodging a £38million offer that was immediately rejected.

Forest remain hugely interested in Bergvall, but now Newcastle have made their move.

“Newcastle United make offer to sign Lucas Bergvall from Tottenham Hotspur,” Ornstein posted on X. “Proposal for 20yo midfielder £46m; turned down. #THFC rejected all bids so far (#NFFC lower + others higher than #NUFC) but will consider sale at right price.”

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Newcastle getting close to Tottenham valuation

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has also confirmed the offer from Newcastle.

“Newcastle sources confirm they have joined bidding for Lucas Bergvall but their £46m offer is rejected,” Bailey posted on X.

“Nottm Forest had lesser bid rejected earlier this week.”

As we revealed earlier this week, Bergvall’s asking price makes a move to another English club the most likely outcome for him.

Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Atlético Madrid and Juventus have all tracked Bergvall extensively and continue to admire the 20-year-old.

But sources say none of those clubs are currently prepared to meet Spurs’ valuation, around £50m (€59m, $67.5m), and potentially slightly higher.

Newcastle’s £46m bid comes close to matching their price tag, so it’ll be interesting to see if they return with an improved offer in the near future.

Indeed, it also remains to be seen if Forest will lodge another bid, too.

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