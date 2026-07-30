Newcastle are closing in on another new signing

Newcastle United are set to make Czech Republic international Lukas Hornicek their new first-choice goalkeeper after agreeing to trigger his release clause at Braga, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Sources have confirmed us that Newcastle have agreed to meet Hornicek’s €30million (£24.5m / $34.3m) release clause, with the move now advancing towards completion as the Magpies continue their summer overhaul between the posts.

We understand that Newcastle‘s recruitment team have been monitoring the 24-year-old for well over a year, identifying him as one of Europe’s most promising young goalkeepers as they planned a major revamp of their goalkeeping department.

The Magpies have already landed France Under-21 international Ewen Jaouen from Reims in a deal worth around £18.5million, but Hornicek has always been viewed as the man to become the club’s long-term No.1.

Sources insist that is exactly how Newcastle see his role.

Hornicek is expected to arrive as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper, with Jaouen providing competition while continuing his own development on Tyneside.

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We understand Hornicek’s impending arrival will pave the way for long-serving goalkeeper Nick Pope to leave St James’ Park.

The England international has interest from a number of clubs and Newcastle are now prepared to listen to offers as they reshape one of the key areas of their squad.

The goalkeeping overhaul has been comprehensive.

Martin Dubravka has already moved on to Tottenham Hotspur, while Aaron Ramsdale returned to Southampton following the conclusion of his loan spell.

With Jaouen already through the door and Hornicek now set to follow, Newcastle believe they have secured the future of the position.

Remarkable rise of Lukas Hornicek

Hornicek has enjoyed a remarkable rise since leaving the Pardubice academy as a teenager to join Braga at the age of 17.

After progressing through the Portuguese club’s academy system, he established himself as Braga’s first-choice goalkeeper and has gone on to build a reputation as one of the finest young keepers in the Primeira Liga.

His performances also earned him international recognition.

Hornicek made his senior debut for the Czech Republic earlier this year before going on to feature in the World Cup, further enhancing his growing reputation across Europe.

Now, after what has already been a landmark year in his career, we can reveal that the stopper is on the verge of another major milestone.

Newcastle believe Hornicek has all the attributes to become one of the Premier League’s standout goalkeepers, and with his release clause now met, the Magpies are preparing to hand him the No.1 shirt.

Meanwhile, my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, has revealed how Hornicek could soon be joined at St James’ Park by a new winger, with Newcastle stepping up their chase for an explosive Real Betis attacker.

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