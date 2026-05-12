Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara is wanted by both Newcastle United and Liverpool

Lamine Camara is emerging as one of Newcastle United’s leading midfield targets ahead of the summer transfer window, and TEAMtalk can reveal why there is a growing belief that the quality Monaco star is destined to move to St James’ Park this summer.

The highly-rated Senegal international has enjoyed an impressive rise since joining the Principality club in 2024 and is now attracting growing attention from several of Europe’s biggest sides.

Camara’s energetic displays in Ligue 1, combined with his maturity on the international stage despite still being early in his career, have convinced many scouts that he possesses all the attributes required to thrive in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old, contracted at Monaco to 2029 and rated in the €45m (£39m, $53m) bracket, already has more than 50 senior caps for Senegal and has rapidly developed a reputation as one of African football’s standout midfield talents.

Liverpool have watched the player, capable of playing as either a No.6 or a No.8, closely, while Manchester United and Arsenal have both tracked Camara closely over a prolonged period and remain admirers of the midfielder’s profile.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton, Brentford and West Ham have all watched the Monaco star extensively during the current campaign as his stock continues to rise across Europe.

However, Newcastle United are now among the clubs showing the strongest intent. Sources state Newcastle scouts have made regular trips to France throughout 2026 to monitor Camara closely, while also continuing checks on his Monaco teammate Maghnes Akliouche, as TEAMtalk revealed previously.

Indeed, we can confirm Newcastle were one of a host of clubs represented at the Stade Louis II to see Lille claim a 1-0 win over Monaco. Both Camara and Akliouche played the full 90 minutes.

The Magpies are firmly in the market for midfield reinforcements this summer as Eddie Howe looks to continue evolving his squad ahead of another demanding season.

Club insiders insist Newcastle’s pursuit of a new midfielder is not directly connected to Sandro Tonali potentially leaving St James’ Park. Publicly, Newcastle continue to maintain Tonali remains central to their long-term plans.

However, TEAMtalk understands growing interest in the Italy international means uncertainty surrounding his future has not fully disappeared, with several major European clubs still keeping close tabs on his situation…

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Sources confirm Newcastle plans to sign Lamine Camara

Regardless of what happens with Tonali, Newcastle view Camara as a player capable of significantly strengthening their midfield options due to his athleticism, tactical intelligence and ability to contribute both defensively and progressively in possession.

Recruitment staff at St James’ Park are understood to believe Camara has the profile to adapt quickly to the pace and intensity of English football.

A well-placed source has confirmed to TEAMtalk that Camara is now regarded as a player of “increasing interest” not only to Newcastle, but to a growing number of Premier League clubs.

The same source indicated there is a strong expectation within football circles that the Senegal international is highly likely to move to England this summer if the right proposal arrives.

Monaco are fully aware of the mounting interest surrounding the midfielder and know they may face a difficult battle to keep hold of one of their most valuable young assets.

While the Ligue 1 side are not actively pushing Camara towards the exit, his rapidly growing reputation and the sheer level of Premier League interest have inevitably placed his future under major scrutiny.

For Newcastle, Camara’s age profile, international pedigree and long-term ceiling are all viewed as major positives.

With Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United all still firmly in the mix – alongside interest from Chelsea, Tottenham, Brighton, Brentford and West Ham – Newcastle know competition for Camara’s signature will be fierce.

Liverpool, meanwhile, look increasingly keen on a deal for Akliouche as Monaco prepare for a painful double summer exit.

As for Newcastle, the Magpies will have to be wary to prevent more stars leaving this summer after sources revealed Bayern Munich interest in not one, not two, but THREE current Newcastle.

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