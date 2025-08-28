Newcastle have finally agreed a deal to sign a striker this summer, with multiple insiders confirming an enormous outlay will go on a Bundesliga forward.

The Magpies have had well documented struggles this summer. Amid the danger presented by Liverpool for Alexander Isak – who wants to leave for Anfield – they have attempted to sign a new striker.

They looked to be closing in on Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko, but Liverpool and Manchester United beat them to the respective signings, while Liam Delap and Joao Pedro were taken off the table by Chelsea.

Attempts to land Yoane Wissa have so far gone begging, and it seems everywhere Newcastle turn, they are rejected.

But they have FINALLY secured a new striker, as Florian Plettenberg and Fabrizio Romano are among the insiders confirming they have agreed a deal for Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade.

Plettenberg reports the full agreement will see Newcastle pay €85million (£73.5m) initially, with €5million (£4.3m) in add-ons seeing the move reach £77.8million.

It’s believed Woltemade has already said goodbye to the Stuttgart squad and is on his way to Newcastle.

Newcastle’s secret mission revealed

There was very little reporting done on Woltemade’s move to St James’ Park until just prior to the agreement being reached.

Romano has referred to the transfer talks as a ‘secret mission’ in Germany.

As per Craig Hope for the Daily Mail, the signing of 6ft 6in Woltemade could see movement on Isak’s move to Liverpool.

There could yet be two more striker signings at Newcastle following the German striker joining.

Hope states the Magpies are still hoping to land Brentford striker Wissa, while a third offer for Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen has not been ruled out.

Newcastle round-up: Liverpool confident over Isak

Liverpool are said to be ‘increasingly confident’ of getting a deal done for Isak, with ‘daily contact’ being made with his camp.

Indeed, the next offer is believed to be enough to prise the Swede away from St James’ Park.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has downplayed the potential of a swap between Newcastle and Tottenham including Brazilian forward Richarlison.

And, TEAMtalk is aware that Wolves star Strand Larsen is open to a move to Newcastle.

