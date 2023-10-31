Newcastle in contact to ‘guarantee’ exciting January striker signing for tempting £17.5m fee

Work is underway for Newcastle United to sign Marcos Leonardo from Santos during the January transfer window after they became the striker’s latest suitors, according to reports in his native Brazil.

Marcos Leonardo is quickly establishing himself as one of the brightest attacking prospects in Brazil. By the age of 20, he has already scored 54 goals from 161 appearances for the club where a certain Pele made his name back in the day.

There is a belief that the current Santos no.9 could make the move to Europe soon. Indeed, it could have even happened this summer, when he was definitely targeted by Roma and possibly by Manchester United.

Santos stood firm at the time, though they might take the opportunity to cash in during the January transfer window. And according to UOL, Newcastle are the latest contenders to sign the frontman.

It is claimed that the Magpies are exploring their strategies so they can ‘guarantee’ the addition of Marcos Leonardo in the winter. Furthermore, they have made initial contact – although it is not specified with whom – to work towards a deal.

In order to let their prize asset go, Santos are aiming to receive a transfer fee between €20m and €25m (£17.5m t0 £21.9m). It would make him one of their top five most expensive exports of all time, sitting just above his former teammates Deivid Washington and Angelo Gabriel.

Both of those players were snapped up by Chelsea this summer, which was another factor that made Santos reluctant to sell Marcos Leonardo as well.

By January, though, their stance could soften, even though the player is still under contract until December 2026.

This season, he has scored 21 goals from 42 appearances, cementing his reputation as one of the most promising strikers in South America.

Newcastle looking at long-term striker solution

At Newcastle, he would be competing for a place up front with Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson. The latter recently signed a new contract, but it is only due to last until the end of next season and he will be 33 by the time it expires.

In theory, Marcos Leonardo could become a long-term successor at St. James’ Park. The question is whether or not Newcastle will have a clear run at him after the range of other clubs that showed an interest in the summer.

All that UOL clarifies is that Newcastle are the newest contenders to win the race, so they will hope to be able to catch up with anyone else who remains in the battle to bring their target to Europe.

