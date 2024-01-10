Newcastle attempting impossible transfer with audacious move made for deadly Prem striker

Newcastle have made an approach to sign a Premier League striker who’s in the form of his life, though why a move is virtually impossible to make has been revealed.

Eddie Howe can already call upon two of the league’s finest frontmen at St. James’ Park. Callum Wilson has operated at a touch under one goal in two (46 in 102) for the Magpies, while Alexander Isak has already proven value for money.

The Sweden international cost a hefty £58m when signed from Real Sociedad back in 2022, though the 24-year-old impresses each and every time he takes the field.

However, Wilson will turn 32 in February and holds a chequered injury record. Injuries have disrupted the striker’s campaign once again this season, with hamstring and calf issues both prevalent.

If Newcastle are to establish themselves as a team capable of challenging in Europe as well as on the home front, further options are required.

To that end, the Telegraph report Newcastle are in the market for a striker and have made an enquiry into the potential signing of Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke.

Only Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland (both 14) have scored more Premier League goals than Solanke’s 12 this term. The frontman has developed into a potent force in the top flight and Newcastle are hovering.

Manager Howe knows the player well having signed Solanke when manager of Bournemouth back in 2019. Solanke cost £19m when plucked from Liverpool and that’s already proven money well spent.

But despite the Howe connection, the Telegraph as well as TEAMtalk’s own sources both concur a deal is near-impossible to make.

Bournemouth send Newcastle packing

One might expect the high fee Bournemouth will command to be the biggest barrier to a deal. However, there’s more to the story than that.

Firstly, Bournemouth are currently without two attacking options, with Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo both at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Even if that pair were still on the south coast, Bournemouth are in no mood to sell mid-season anyway.

Both the Telegraph and our own sources have confirmed Bournemouth will not entertain a January sale under any circumstance.

The story may be different come the summer, though Newcastle will have to look elsewhere if determined to sign a new striker this month.

In the event Bournemouth do sell Solanke in a future window, Liverpool will receive 20 percent of the fee via a sell-on clause.

The presence of the clause will no doubt embolden the Cherries to hold out for the biggest fee possible. Reports elsewhere in the media have suggested Solanke is valued around the £50m mark by Bournemouth.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal stun Newcastle by ‘expressing keen interest’ in huge PIF signing as Arteta expands centre-forward shortlist