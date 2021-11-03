Newcastle backed to land thrilling Prem forward on Liverpool radar

Newcastle have been told their mooted move for an exciting Premier League attacker previously on Liverpool’s radar would be terrific business, though investment in another area of their squad would be wiser.

All eyes will be on Newcastle when the January transfer window opens its doors. The cash-rich Magpies were already predicted to splash the cash following their Saudi-led takeover. But now six points adrift of safety and still without a manager, their desire to spend could be higher than ever if results don’t soon improve.

One player recently reported to be on their January wish-list was Watford’s Ismaila Sarr. The Senegal winger, 23, has again been the Hornets’ most potent attacking force this season.

Sarr has plundered four goals thus far, though his stellar form has not come as a shock.

Indeed, Sarr was arguably Watford’s most threatening forward in their last campaign in the top flight – 2019/20. He famously tore Liverpool apart that year to end their hopes of amassing an unbeaten season. That then resulted in frequent transfer links to the Reds, though a deal ultimately did not materialise.

Sarr would add firepower to Newcastle’s frontline, though the Daily Mail recently stressed Watford would be reluctant to sell. Losing the £35m-£40m-rated flyer would be extremely detrimental to their own chances of avoiding the drop.

Nonetheless, money could talk, and if Newcastle do sign Sarr, former Premier League striker Noel Whelan believes Newcastle would be pulling off one hell of a coup.

“He’d be a great signing,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“They’ll have competition because a lot of clubs will be looking should he become available, but he’d be a good buy.

“He’s producing again at Watford in the Premier League and the top four clubs are watching him. At 23, he’s a great age and there’s that longevity which will allow him to improve over time at the club.

“He’d add more firepower to that frontline. However, they have to sort out that leaky defence.”

Newcastle leapfrog West Ham for Czech schemer

Meanwhile, Newcastle have moved ahead of West Ham in the race for a Serie A attacking midfielder, according to reports.

Sport Witness, citing reports in the Italian press, claim that Antonin Barak is a target for the Magpies.

He is a 26-year-old playmaker who represents Hellas Verona in Italy and the Czech national team. Barak has started the season brightly, registering four goals and one assist in 11 Serie A appearances.

Barak also featured three times at Euro 2020 before the Czech Republic’s quarter-final defeat to Denmark.

The report states that Newcastle are ready to offer €25m plus for the star. Such a fee could tempt Hellas Verona into a sale, too.

West Ham were also named as a potential landing spot earlier this year after being recommended to them by their current crop of Czech players, including Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal.

