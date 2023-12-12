Newcastle backed to sign Man Utd and Liverpool icons in sensational January splurge

Former Newcastle United boss Alan Pardew has stated the agent of David de Gea should “be ringing” the club to force a move to St James’ Park as it’s a “perfect fit”.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper De Gea has been without a club since his contract at Old Trafford ended in the summer. It brought to a close a 12-season stint with the Red Devils.

The Spaniard won the Premier League, the Europa League, an FA Cup and two League Cups during his largely successful time at the club.

He also took home the Premier League golden glove in his final season.

But Erik ten Hag recruited Andre Onana in the summer, and De Gea therefore decided not to renew his deal, after reports suggested he would.

Clubs across the globe have attempted to lure him onboard since he left United.

An interesting offer from Inter Miami was reported, as was one to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo, but the latter was turned down, and there’s been nothing reported on the former for some time.

However, the chance to join Newcastle could now be coming, with goalkeeper Nick Pope sidelined for months with a shoulder problem.

Pardew tells De Gea to pick up phone

TEAMtalk recently revealed, among others, that De Gea is on the Magpies’ radar, and is interested in talking to them as he’s open to a Premier League return.

Former Newcastle boss Pardew has told him that he should be doing all he can to force that move through.

“De Gea is available. If you’re the Newcastle manager and you’ve got this funding that you’ve got, you’re going to go for the best. I think he’s the best that’s out there,” Pardew said on talkSPORT.

“If I was his agent I’d be ringing them straight away because it seems like a perfect fit to me. It would only be about how long the contract would be, would it just be to the end of the season?

“Just give him a window to show himself, De Gea, or maybe longer to have direct competition. All of that to be discussed. But I think that is a definite possibility.”

Indeed, the Magpies might only need the Spaniard for a few months, so may only need to sign him on a short-term deal, but if both parties are happy at the end of that, he could be offered a longer stay.

Two Prem icons on Newcastle radar

De Gea is not the only Premier League icon Newcastle have on their radar to improve their standing.

It’s been reported they are planning ‘multiple loan signings’ in January to make that happen.

One of the men on their list is Liverpool legend Sadio Mane.

The signings of both men, even if they were not to be regular starters – Anthony Gordon would feel hard done by if he was usurped in his current form – would certainly add to the level of quality in the squad.

