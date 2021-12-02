Newcastle have serious belief that they will be able to enjoy an impressive first transfer window under their new ownership, according to a report.

The club’s consortium have endured a rollercoaster first few months in charge following their takeover in October. Indeed, they went on a lengthy search for a new manager, eventually picking Eddie Howe.

Since then, the full focus has been on the ex-Bournemouth man’s work on the pitch. However, Newcastle have still not won a Premier League game in 14 attempts.

Nevertheless, the January transfer window and the chance to improve the squad is approaching.

The Magpies owners are aware that they desperately need reinforcements if they are to avoid relegation. According to The Telegraph, though, the club have mapped out a detailed plan for a successful transfer window.

The newspaper claims that Newcastle chiefs feel they will be able to move ‘swiftly’ in the market. Not only have they identified their targets, they have also not encountered any resistance from rival clubs for deals.

What’s more, a ‘huge amount’ of work has already been done in the background over transfers. Therefore, Newcastle are ready to “move quickly” – as sources told The Telegraph – when required.

While sorting out the defence is a major priority, Newcastle also want to bolster the centre of midfield.

Kieran Trippier could be on the move Man United and Newcastle have been linked with Kieran Trippier.

In that area, Chelsea’s Ross Barkley and Tottenham’s Harry Winks – as previously reported – are key targets. Meanwhile, Newcastle chiefs have also discussed Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard.

In defence, Liverpool’s Nathaniel Phillips and fellow Englishmen Kieran Trippier and James Tarkowski are on their shortlist. Head of recruitment Steve Nickson has given the owners a list of targets, which they will discuss with Howe.

As such, the St James’ Park club plan to make their first signing shortly after the transfer window opens.

In another twist, the newspaper adds that Newcastle are not working to a strict budget. If recruitment chiefs and the owners agree about a player’s potential impact, they will discuss a deal on merit rather than funds – whatever the fee.

Newcastle sporting director latest

While Howe has filled the manager’s role, Newcastle also want a sporting director in at St James’ Park.

Without one, all potential signings have to be cleared by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, who hold the largest sway in the consortium.

However, Newcastle feel confident that such red tape will not be a problem. As such, they are not rushing a decision.

United also want to steer clear of working with intermediaries who have tried to align themselves with the club of late. Instead, they want the ‘freedom’ to work on transfers independently.

Newcastle return to action on Saturday when facing Burnley on Tyneside.