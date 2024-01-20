Newcastle brace for Trippier exit talks ‘today’ to kickstart £60m clearout as swap theory develops

Kieran Trippier is now being tipped to swap clubs with Joshua Kimmich

Bayern Munich are preparing to make contact with Newcastle United today as they plan to sign Kieran Trippier, but a report has explained how it could be as part of a swap deal.

After Harry Kane in the summer and Eric Dier earlier this month, Trippier has been tipped to become the third English player with a Tottenham Hotspur past to move to Bayern this season.

TEAMtalk explained on Friday how Bayern were ready to make an approach for Trippier, who has been identified by Thomas Tuchel as a target at right-back.

Bayern want to reinforce the right-hand side of their defence, where they have also been looking at Paris Saint-Germain’s Nordi Mukiele.

It seems their focus is now on Trippier, because The Sun is reporting on Saturday morning that Bayern will open talks with Newcastle about the 33-year-old today.

If Bayern try to take Trippier on loan, Newcastle would say no. However, if the offer is for a permanent transfer, things could be different.

According to The Sun, Bayern might propose a swap deal whereby Newcastle could have Joshua Kimmich in return, which the Magpies would entertain.

Indeed, Kimmich has already been suggested as a potential target for Newcastle, 18 months before his contract with Bayern expires.

Newcastle need midfield reinforcements because of Sandro Tonali’s ban and Joelinton’s injury. Kimmich could provide cover there, while also being able to replace Trippier at right-back.

Thanks to the summer signing of Tino Livramento from Southampton, Newcastle might not need to worry too much about finding a like-for-like replacement for Trippier.

However, TEAMtalk has been told he would be keen to stay at Newcastle, despite previously showing a willingness to play abroad when becoming a La Liga champion with Atletico Madrid.

Nevertheless, Bayern are about to open the talks that could lead to Trippier leaving English football for the second time in his career.

More Newcastle sales could follow Trippier

One reason Newcastle might be open to selling Trippier is so they can stay in line with financial regulations.

Ever since they were taken over by a consortium backed by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, there has been scrutiny on Newcastle’s spending.

They know full well they will have to balance the books, so Trippier could be the first of a few players to be sold in 2024.

This morning, Football Insider has explained that Newcastle want to raise £60m by selling players over this transfer window and the next.

To meet their targets, Newcastle would be open to offers for certain key players and academy products.

It is not yet clear how much they might be able to bank by selling Trippier, but it probably won’t be a substantial fee due to his age and the fact he is into the last 18 months of his contract.

Therefore, they can expect to have to sacrifice some other players – perhaps Joelinton due to a contract stalemate, for example – after the full-back.

Even so, it is not yet guaranteed that Trippier will depart St. James’ Park. While Bayern are planning to discuss his situation with Newcastle, their focus on Mukiele remains alive.

The former RB Leipzig star has been left out of the PSG squad for today’s Coupe de France clash with Orleans.

Reporters such as Florian Plettenberg and Fabrizio Romano insist Mukiele remains the priority target for Bayern, who are hoping to take him back to Germany on loan.

Plettenberg has summarised that Christoph Freund is negotiating with PSG for Mukiele, but will pounce for Trippier if the deal falls through.

Whether there could still be scope for Kimmich to join Newcastle in a separate operation in the event of Bayern signing Mukiele instead of Trippier remains to be seen, but does not seem to be completely out of the question.

