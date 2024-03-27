Newcastle branded ‘inconvenient’ as player’s fiancee instructs transfer to ‘any team in Italy’

Diletta Leotta has told her fiance Loris Karius to move away from 'inconvenient' Newcastle

Diletta Leotta, the fiancee of Newcastle man Loris Karius, has described the city as “inconvenient” and instructed him to move to “any team in Italy.”

Karius has not had the best time of it in the North East, or in England at all, really. The goalkeeper was hammered for his faults in Liverpool’s Champions League final in 2017/18, when the Reds lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.

That was his final game for the Merseyside outfit – he moved to Besiktas on loan the following season, and Union Berlin the year after, but neither side wanted him permanently.

That led to him being without a club for a few months, before Newcastle picked him up on a free transfer.

His first game for the Magpies after he joined in the summer of 2022 was a huge one – the 2023 League Cup final.

In keeping with the theme of poor finals results, Karius was on the losing side, shipping two goals – one which he should have done better with – as Manchester United beat Newcastle 2-0.

He was only in the team that day because Nick Pope was injured and Martin Dubravka had already played for the opposing side in the cup, and both of those men have remained ahead of Karius in the pecking order since.

As such, he’s played just one game this season – a 4-1 loss to Arsenal. After an underwhelming period on Tyneside, which is scheduled to come to an end this summer, he’s being advised not to stay any longer.

Karius’ fiancee brands Newcastle ‘inconvenient’

His fiancee, TV presenter Leotta, thinks the current situation of him living in Newcastle presents logistical difficulties, especially as the pair have a daughter under the age of one.

“Newcastle is very inconvenient because there are no direct flights. Neither about Paris nor about Amsterdam,” she told Tuttosport.

Leotta lives in Milan, and feels it would be ideal if Karius could move to that area or at least somewhere in Italy.

Karius instructed to move to Italy

“Loris has people by his side who are working for him. I hope he makes the best choice for his career,” Leotta added.

“I live in Milan so let’s say that close to Milan in terms of comfort would be ideal for us.”

“Monza or any other team in Italy. I would be happy if he could come and play in Italy and be close to his family.”

If a club elsewhere wants him, Karius might not be given much choice in the matter.

However, given he’s set to be out of contract with Newcastle in the summer, he could simply move to Italy and attempt to find a team while he’s there.

It’s not as if he’s been proficient in England, so he might be best served moving closer to his family, with football lower on his list of priorities.

It remains to be seen whether he sees it like that – the ideal situation would surely be signing for an Italian side, but having hardly played in the past couple of years, there might not be too many sides that want him.

