Newcastle have rejected the chance to sign Ferran Torres as Barcelona look to fund signing Alexander Isak

Newcastle have given Barcelona a tough time in their attempts to land Alexander Isak, as they have reportedly refused to take Ferran Torres as part of the deal.

Barcelona are one of the European giants enamoured by Magpies attacker Isak. It’s little surprise, given the Swede has 12 goals and four assists in 17 Premier League games this season.

In three campaigns in England, he has never failed to surpass 10 top-flight goals, and English heavyweights such as Arsenal and Chelsea are also keen.

But Barcelona have put their interest into practice, as El Nacional reports they have put winger Torres on the table as a makeweight for a player who TEAMtalk is aware will cost north of £100million.

Barca’s financial issues mean they’d not be able to pay that, but they’ve been given a stern no in attempts to offload Torres to Newcastle, with the Magpies ruling out that transfer route ‘without hesitation’.

Indeed, it’s said they are not interested in signing the winger, who has five goals and two assists in all competitions this season.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Newcastle United first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents

Newcastle turn their back on Torres

It’s something of a surprise that Newcastle are no longer interested in Torres.

Indeed, in August, it was said they had lodged a €15million (£12.4m/$15.4m) for the Spaniard.

It was reported that was turned down by the La Liga side.

It could be that they are hoping Barcelona offer up a better player if they are to let go of Isak, rather than no longer wanting a player they apparently tried to sign in the summer.

However, there is a chance that neither the recent report, or the fact Torres was courted by the Magpies in August, are accurate.

Newcastle round-up: Magpies targeting Inter star

TEAMtalk is aware that Newcastle are targeting Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi, amid the potential that Bruno Guimaraes is sold.

We are also aware that Manchester City are the favourites to land Guimaraes if he is to leave St James’ Park.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Martin Dubravka is a target of Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab.

And there is more talk of Isak’s exit, with Paul Merson feeling a £100million Arsenal bid would do the job, and would elevate the Gunners to “another level”.

Premier League top scorers – Isak joint-third