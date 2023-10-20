Newcastle closer than every suitor but one to signing of striker in red-hot form as boss sends £87m reminder

Newcastle United have been named as major admirers of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres and even apparently came close to signing him from Coventry City.

The information has come from Record, which claims Newcastle were the closest club other than Sporting to signing Gyokeres over the summer. Despite being under contract in Lisbon until 2028, fears are growing that the Sweden international may be snapped up next summer.

The report refers to Newcastle as one of the main contenders who could have signed him before Sporting did. Interestingly, Eddie Howe’s side did not sign any other centre-forward in the same window in which they showed their interest.

However, if they are to revive their pursuit, they will now face competition from Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla, both of whom have had representatives watching Sporting’s matches this season.

Gyokeres has scored eight goals in his first nine games for his new club, which has caught the attention of a range of admirers.

Aware that his talent is becoming more noticeable, Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim has told reporters that anyone who wants to deprive him of Gyokeres would be wise to remember he has a €100m (£87m) release clause.

Sporting boss demands €100m for Gyokeres

Amorim said at a press conference: “The fear of losing is the same as everyone’s. He has a clause, this year as far as I know only someone will leave under the clause.

“If they pay €100million. 100million, right? He will have to go. Until then he will be a Sporting player.”

The centre-forwards currently at Eddie Howe’s disposal for Newcastle are Gyokeres’ compatriot Alexander Isak, and Callum Wilson, who recently signed a contract extension at St. James’ Park but has since already been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Gyokeres, now 25 years of age, previously scored once in eight games for Brighton, once in 12 for Swansea City and 43 times in 116 appearances for Coventry when he was in English football before.

He is getting to play in the Europa League with Sporting and the way he has acclimatised to the step up suggests he may yet have further to go until he reaches his peak.