Newcastle considering swoop for forgotten icon Tottenham are ready to say goodbye to

Newcastle are reportedly considering a move for Tottenham man Hugo Lloris on loan in January, and the north London side are keen to move him on.

The Magpies’ squad has been heavily depleted by injuries this campaign. The likes of Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock, Dan Burn, and Callum Wilson are all sidelined.

To add to the raft of star players already being unavailable, one of Eddie Howe’s most crucial assets, Nick Pope, dislocated his shoulder in the closing stages of a 1-0 win over Manchester United recently.

Howe has confirmed his goalkeeper could be sidelined for around four months. That leaves Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie as the options in net.

While the boss has suggested he’s happy with his goalkeepers, Dubravka shipped three goals in the last game, and the Magpies have been linked with some top players that could benefit from moving.

Aaron Ramsdale is one potential option, though TEAMtalk recently revealed Newcastle would be looking for a loan, and the move is dependent on Arsenal letting him leave via that method.

David de Gea has also been linked, having not found himself a club since leaving Old Trafford in the summer.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano stated the goalkeeper has been “waiting for this kind of opportunity” and the move is therefore “absolutely perfect” for him.

Newcastle identify Lloris as goalkeeper target

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle do approach De Gea. In any case, it’s clear they are targeting goalkeepers who have a lot of experience at the top level.

Indeed, the next man they’ve added to their shortlist to fill the vacant no.1 spot is Tottenham man Lloris.

That’s according to the Mirror, who state Newcastle are considering a ‘shock swoop’ for the Frenchman.

Lloris has not played for Spurs all season, with new man Guglielmo Vicario preferred between the sticks.

As such, Ange Postecoglou is said to be ‘keen to move’ the former captain on, especially given his deal expires in the summer, so he’ll be able to leave soon anyway.

While the report states Newcastle are only likely to consider a loan, it’s said that could prove beneficial for Tottenham.

Keylor Navas also an option

The Mirror reports that another top goalkeeper who’s on a slight downward curve, Paris Saint Germain’s Keylor Navas, ‘could enter Newcastle’s thinking’, too.

He’s not played a game for PSG this season, and was loaned out to Nottingham Forest for the second half of the last campaign.

That being said, the Ligue 1 outfit would surely have no problems with letting him go, and as he’s already experienced the Premier League, he might welcome having another crack.

