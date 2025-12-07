Newcastle are reportedly among the sides hoping to land a forgotten Chelsea man who the club are said to be open to shipping out given his current role.

The Magpies finished fifth in the Premier League last term but are currently 11th. While they are within a win of the top five from there, their defensive stability will be a concern.

Eight sides have better defences than Newcastle this season and if they’re to mix with the big boys again this term, keeping sides at bay will be necessary.

As such, Eddie Howe is looking for a new centre-back, with Caught Offside reporting Newcastle are one of several clubs in the mix for Chelsea’s Axel Disasi.

With the Blues said to be open to offers for Disasi – who has only played 17 games there in the last two seasons – Borussia Dortmund are suggested to be in the lead, though Newcastle and West Ham are among those also interested.

They are said to be monitoring the situation of the Frenchman, who’s twice played for Chelsea’s academy side this season.

Competition for Disasi

Newcastle currently have four fit central defenders in their squad, in Fabian Schar, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn and Jamaal Lascelles, with Sven Botman sidelined.

But Disasi would add another option to potentially shore up the defence.

It might not be the easiest chase for Newcastle, though, as it was recently reported that Lyon have contacted Disasi in hopes that he’ll join them.

They’ll lose defenders to the African Cup of Nations and don’t want to be left short.

It is not clear if Disasi would be open to that move, though it was suggested in that report that Chelsea may have more appealing offers.