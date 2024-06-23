Italian giants AC Milan are looking to revamp their squad this summer, and one player could be set for a Premier League return as Newcastle circle for his signature.

New boss Paulo Fonseca, who has spent time in charge of Shakhtar Donetsk, Roma and Lille in the past, arrives at San Siro to replace Stefano Pioli, who departed following a second-place finish in the league last term. City rivals Inter, though, ran away with the title in the end.

Reports in Italy suggest a number of players could be sold this summer, but any interest in former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori, who has been linked with Newcastle this summer, will take a minimum offer of around £40-50m to be considered.

READ MORE: Premier League duo join Tottenham in race for £34m-rated Jose Mourinho cast-off

Despite already signing Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer from Bournemouth, Newcastle are intent on signing another centre-back. After missing out on Tosin Adarabioyo, who joined Chelsea, they may need to enter the market and Tomori could be of serious interest.

Toon keen to add to defence

Last season, manager Eddie Howe admitted Newcastle, who finished seventh and missed out on Europe by virtue of Manchester United’s FA Cup win, didn’t perform as well as he’d hoped in the Premier League.

“The Champion League was a test of our resources. We had some challenging moments (with injuries) when we had to dig deep but the players never let me down. It is a season of progression. The league table may say differently but we have grown stronger as a team.

“Next year I hope we display that in our league position,” Howe said. “It has been a good season for us but that has to continue, and we have to get stronger. The feeling in the group is so strong in the dressing room and with the staff. That is not always the case. So yeah, we have a lot of good going for us.”

Howe also admitted that Newcastle conceded too many goals last season, having had one of the best defences in the league when they finished fourth the previous season.

“I never judge it only on league position. I look behind it and the performances and the amount of goals we have scored. The hardest thing to do. The amount we conceded also tells you something and that is the area we have to improve on.”

Newcastle have also been linked with a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Wolves defender Max Kilman.