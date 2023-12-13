Newcastle handed chance to sign Lille defensive star in cut-price January window deal

Newcastle United are poised to be given an opportunity to seal a deal for a Ligue 1 defender in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Eddie Howe is expected to be in the market for another centre-back after seeing his side struggle since Sven Botman’s injury, while Dan Burn’s absence has also been felt at times.

The likes of Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly and Bayer Leverkusen star Jonathan Tah have been heavily linked with a switch to Tyneside.

However, it appears that a swoop for Lille star Tiago Djalo is a more realistic option at this stage.

The 23-year-old is rated very highly in France and was a reported target for Newcastle a year ago, only for a €20million deal to fall through.

But now, a fresh report from Calciomercato claims that Djalo’s price tag has gone down to just €5m, as he’s now edging ever closer to the end of his contract which runs out next summer.

The Portugal Under-21 international is also attracting interest from Inter Milan, which could throw a spanner in Newcastle’s hopes of signing him.

The fact that Howe could land a talented defender for such a low price to bolster his injury-hit squad would also allow the Toon chief to strengthen other areas of his first-team squad.

Howe also after midfield help

Newcastle continue to be linked with a defensive midfielder and an attacking midfielder, with Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips the favourite to fill that first role, as we’ve previously told you.

Juventus playmaker Matias Soule is another target January but he also remains on the radar of Premier League rivals Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have failed to win in their last five Premier League matches and Roy Hodgson is keen to bolster his squad for the second half of the season.

Palace have scored the second-least goals of any top-flight side this term, netting just 15 times in 16 league games so far.

As a result, Hodgson is focusing on adding some more attacking flair to his team and Soule has emerged as a potential option.

The talented 20-year-old has been shining while on loan at Frosinone this season, where he has scored six times and provided one assist from 13 appearances so far.

To that end, it appears that Newcastle will have a fight on their hands to win the race for Soule, especially as Juve are also keen to give him a new deal.

