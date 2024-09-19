Newcastle are reportedly tracking Norwegian striker Sindre Walle Egeli, who has been tipped as ‘the next Erling Haaland’ and the Magpies know how much he’ll cost.

It was a relatively quiet summer for Newcastle in terms of inbound transfers. Just three players joined the club, and one, Lewis Hall, was already there on loan last season.

In January, it may not quite as quiet, with a thriving striker in the club’s sights.

Indeed, the Daily Mail reports Newcastle are tracking Nordsjaelland striker Egeli, who has been dubbed the ‘next Erling Haaland’.

It is suggesting they are keeping a close eye on him, and already know how much they’d need to part with to see him join.

That figure is said to be £21million, which is the record sale of the Danish side at the moment.

Youth prioritised at St James’ Park

It is believed that Newcastle are intent on improving the quality of their youth players.

Egeli is 18 years old, and is in his first season of senior football with Nordsjaelland, where he has three goals and an assist in eight Superliga games.

The Magpies brought in 18-year-old Yankuba Minteh (now departed) and 20-year-old Tino Livramento last season, before the signing of 19-year-old Hall and 21-year-old William Osula this summer.

Egeli will be the latest young star to join if Newcastle decide to fully go after him.

Newcastle want first-team talent

But while they may want to prioritise youth talent, they are not forgetting about players who can go straight into the side and impress.

Angel Gomes is on their radar, though he also finds himself on the radar of a number of Premier League side’s wish lists, given he is out of contract in France at the end of the season.

Leroy Sane is another big-name player on the Magpies’ radar.

Whether or not they will be able to get him through the door amid links to Liverpool remains to be seen. He would also be able to join for free next summer.

Egeli and Haaland similarities

Egeli is said to have similar traits to Haaland, despite being under six feet tall currently.

He is also a Norwegian international, which is surely one of the main reasons he is being dubbed the next version of the Man City man.

At under-19 league level, Egeli bagged 11 goals in 2022/23, and 14 goals last season.

Haaland played little under-19 club football, but netted 10 goals and an assist for Norway under-19s in six games, before quickly being pushed up the ranks.

Egeli, meanwhile, scored seven goals and assisted another two in six games for Norway under-19s, and five months after his final game at that level, he made his senior debut for Norway.

He is clearly making good strides, and will hope that he can reach a similar level to Haaland’s.