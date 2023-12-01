Newcastle to hold firm amid Crystal Palace, Nott’m Forest interest in man Howe wants to reward

Newcastle United are reportedly unlikely to entertain offers for Jacob Murphy in January, with Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest keen on him.

Murphy has played a useful role for the Magpies over the past couple of seasons. Indeed, he made 33 Premier League appearances in 2021/22, including 13 starts, before that rose to 36 appearances last term, with 14 starts.

While the winger isn’t one of the starring names in the side, he’s clearly an asset that Eddie Howe trusts, given he hardly misses a game, and he’s happy to play whatever role the manager wants of him.

This season, he’s reaped rewards in front of goal.

Indeed, while he’s only featured in eight games between the Premier League and the Champions League, Murphy has been directly involved in five goals.

That included a goal and two assists in a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace – his only league start of the season – and an assist in the historic 4-1 win at home to Paris Saint-Germain.

Indeed, while he doesn’t always play, at the moment, he’s very useful when he gets onto the pitch.

As such, it’s clear why Newcastle want to ensure he stays on board amid interest from other clubs.

Newcastle to fend off Palace, Forest interest

Indeed, Football Insider reports both Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are ‘looking to bolster their attacking options’ in January and have lined Murphy up.

However, it’s also stated the Magpies are ‘unlikely to entertain any January offers’.

Indeed, it’s stated a deal will be hard to do for a myriad of reasons. That there’ve been a number of injuries in forward areas at Newcastle of late – Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes among them – is one.

The report also suggests that Murphy is ‘happy’ with his role, and it seems the club share that sentiment.

Murphy in line for new deal

Indeed, TEAMtalk recently revealed that Newcastle are planning to extend the winger’s contract.

While the 28-year-old is already tied down until 2027, they’re ready to give him an extra year while also giving him a pay rise.

Keeping him at the club until 2028 would see him remain alongside the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Tino Livramento, Sandro Tonali and Barnes, all of whom are under contract until that year.

That would give them more security and ensure a homegrown player remains at the club, while keeping ample depth.

With that being said, even if they weren’t to extend his deal, it makes sense why the Magpies don’t want to let him go.

