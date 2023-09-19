Newcastle latest: Shearer delivers verdict on Milan stalemate as pundits agree on key factor in Champions League campaign

Alan Shearer felt Newcastle United were good value for a 0-0 draw with AC Milan following their return to the Champions League.

The Magpies returned to Europe’s elite club competition after two decades and opened up with a point in the San Siro. The Tynesiders were not at their best but did enough to blank the Rossoneri. The hosts dominated the opening 45 minutes, with Nick Pope forced to make saves from both Olivier Giroud and Theo Hernandez.

However, the north-east outfit grew into the game after the break, with Sandro Tonali’s shot well blocked.

Rafael Leao wasted a glorious chance to take all the points towards the end of the contest when heading just over.

It was far from a vintage display but Newcastle United legend Shearer was satisfied with what he witnessed.

He wrote on X: “Take a point all day. Worked their nuts off. Good job Milan had nothing up front.”

Newcastle’s first shot on target was in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Sean Longstaff’s effort was tipped over the bar but they would have been more than happy with a point.

Eddie Howe’s side are in the so-called ‘group of death’, with Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

Pundits agree on St James’ Park factor

It was always going to be tough for Newcastle in Milan, especially after their tricky start to the Premier League campaign.

They had lost three consecutive games before beating Brentford 1-0 at the weekend.

Former Magpie and now pundit Jermaine Jenas gave his take on proceedings.

And he feels it will be a different matter back on home soil after a cagey beginning to their European adventure.

“I think sometimes when you come into these campaigns as a new team who haven’t been in amongst the Champions League for a long time, a game like this can be a real settler for you,” he said on TNT Sports.

“Those Newcastle players will go into that dressing room and they’ll all know they haven’t played as well as they can play but they’ve got they’ve got a result at the San Siro.

“When you get these teams back to St James Park, they’re going to cause everybody in that group a problem so they’ll be delighted with that performance.”

And Jenas’s former England team-mate Joe Cole concurred.

“On the ball, they were well off their usual standards but that doesn’t matter because they’ve come here, they’ve gone to the San Siro,” he said.

“They’ve got that off their back and it’s fantastic for the club. They’re back in the Champions League.

“Forget the performance, it took until the ninetieth minute to hit the target but it’s a much better result for Newcastle than it is for AC Milan in what is the group of death.

“You have to win your home games, they won’t find it easy going to St James Park. Newcastle will take great confidence, look, they’re delighted. Great scenes.”

