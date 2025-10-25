Hayden Hackney is being watched by Newcastle of late

Newcastle are among the clubs closely watching rival star Middlesbrough, who are in a Catch-22 in that they must get promoted to keep him, but must first keep him to make that push, according to a report.

The Magpies had a slow summer window but they are reaping the rewards of their patience. Two of their summer signings have stood out this term, with Malick Thiaw a starter in defence and Nick Woltemade having scored five goals so far.

As the January window approaches, Newcastle are on the hunt for more talent and could raid rivals Middlesbrough for a star.

TBRFootball reports the Magpies are one of a number of sides keeping an eye on midfield man Hayden Hackney, who has two goals and two assists in the Championship this season.

Tottenham, Manchester United and Crystal Palace are also in the mix for Hackney.

And of late, Brighton, Fulham and Brentford have joined their fellow Premier League clubs.

Newcastle are specifically named as the club who have been ‘watching his progress in recent weeks’ and they’ll surely be impressed, given Hackney scored a late equaliser against Wrexham on Saturday.

Middlesbrough know how to keep Hackney

TBRFootball insider Graeme Bailey has detailed how Hackney could stay at Middlesbrough.

“As Boro mount a serious promotion challenge, Hayden Hackney is emerging as the cornerstone of their push.

“However, I am told that Boro have little intention of allowing Hackney to leave in January – last season they sold Emmanuel Latte-Lath, which Michael Carrick felt cost them the chance of promotion, and they don’t intend on doing that again.

“That said, Boro’s resolve is set to be pushed if Hackney’s form keeps up – there could be some very big offers coming in January.

“Boro do know that the only way they can keep him, however, is if they get promoted and the only way to do that is by keeping him.”

