Newcastle move onto 26-goal striker as Man Utd rage into reckoning for first target, who wants out

Newcastle have moved onto Jonathan David after failing to convince Dominic Calvert-Lewin to join

Newcastle are the latest Premier League side to be reportedly interested in Jonathan David, after failing to convince Dominic Calvert-Lewin to join, and the striker finding place on the Manchester United shortlist.

Newcastle’s summer could go one of two ways from here on in. Indeed, there remains interest in some of their biggest names: Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak.

The Magpies will want to source quality replacements if any of those players do move.

But even if not, they want to improve in some of their positions.

Isak is quite clearly the preferred striker at the club after 31 goals in 52 Premier League games for the club over the past two seasons.

But fellow striker Callum Wilson could well depart, and a striker signing will be particularly pressing if that happens.

Newcastle were in talks with Everton man Calvert-Lewin. But they failed to agree personal terms, despite the striker wanting to leave Goodison Park.

Indeed, TEAMtalk sources have stated the Englishman has rejected a contract offer from his current club.

Moreover, Manchester United are in the mix for him, so any chance of convincing him to join now that he knows of that interest seems very slim.

Newcastle after Jonathan David

Now, Newcastle have moved onto another striker target.

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Lille striker David is now on their mind.

The Canadian forward bagged 26 goals in all competitions last season.

As such, pairing him up with Isak, who scored 25 goals, could make for a very potent attack.

Magpies must beat big sides for David

But to get to the signing of David, Newcastle will have to contend with some big sides.

Chelsea and Tottenham both have him on their radar at the moment.

But both clubs are also pursuing other moves, so perhaps the Magpies can get one for David over the line.

Failing that, it’s said they have genuine interest in Eddie Howe’s former striker Dominic Solanke.

