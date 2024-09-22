Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes are among the Newcastle players slammed for being poor all season

Four big-name Newcastle players have been savaged, as a journalist has suggested there are ‘glaring problems’ in the side as well as a lack of ‘ambition’ at the moment.

The Magpies finished seventh in the Premier League last season and fourth the campaign prior. After five games this term, they are sixth, with three wins and a draw.

But it’s not all been plain sailing, as they were downed 3-1 by Fulham last time out, and according to Newcastle journalist Luke Edwards, a quartet of star players were poor in that game, and that’s been the case all season.

He stated that Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, and Joelinton have ‘all been poor this season’ but the presence of ‘more convenient scapegoats mean they got away with it’.

He continued, stating players get ‘too comfortable’ and you can ‘question ambition’ with some.

Edwards also stated there are ‘glaring problems’ with the balance of the team, but it was not Eddie Howe’s fault the club failed to strengthen in the summer, adding to those problems.

Newcastle quartet cost £186million

The quartet in question are some of the players it would be thought would be in the best form.

Indeed, they cost a combined total of £186million, each being signed in the past five years.

As such, their valuations are likely not overly different from what they were when they were signed.

Newcastle will expect them to put in better performances than they did against Fulham this season.

Newcastle hoping to keep star pair

While Gordon and Isak are said to be in poor form, the Magpies will not want to lose them, knowing what they can do on their day. Amid interest in both men from Premier League rivals, they are hoping to secure them to new contracts.

Meanwhile, Newcastle could sign an out-of-contract player, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin – who’ll become available for nothing in the summer – still on their radar, and thinking of a move to the club despite having a contract offer on the table from Everton, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Also on Newcastle’s radar is Ademola Lookman, who is being courted by a number of Premier League sides following his resurgence since his last spell in England.

He could be joined in returning to the Premier League by Angel Gomes, who is on the radar of the Magpies and some other big English sides.

How have the quartet done this season

Each of Gordon, Isak and Joelinton have scored one goal this season, while the Swedish striker also has one assist.

Meanwhile, Guimaraes has just a single assist to his name.

Each player has at least 25 goal contributions in their time at Newcastle to date, so the club might well be expecting more from them.

But they are still sixth in the Premier League, so if the quartet each slightly raise their levels of production, the squad should be in a good spot.

It is clearly not beyond any of those players to play at a better level than they are at the moment.