Newcastle owners charmed by three-time Prem-winning manager who could oust Eddie Howe in 2024

Newcastle could replace Eddie Howe with a a manager who lifted the Premier League three times, and the club’s owners are smitten with the veteran boss, according to a report.

Howe has worked wonders since taking the managerial role at St. James’ Park. The 46-year-old has been given cash to splash, though one look at Chelsea proves that is not a guarantee of success.

Newcastle sat 19th in the table when Howe succeeded Steve Bruce back in November of 2021. Since then, the Magpies have established themselves in the upper echelons of the Premier League, made the 2023 EFL Cup final and also qualified for the Champions League.

Newcastle have stumbled of late, suffering punishing 3-0 and 4-1 defeats in their last two encounters. However, that is more to do with Newcastle’s injury crisis and inability to rotate rather than anything Howe has done wrong.

Nonetheless, speculation has always swirled Newcastle’s ambitious Saudi owners could move Howe on if determined to take the next step.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Jose Mourinho remains a firm favourite among PIF’s decision-makers.

Mourinho and Roma at odds over contract extension

Mourinho – a three-time Premier League winner over two stints with Chelsea – currently manages at Roma.

The Portuguese is out of contract at the end of the 2023/24 season. Per Gazzetta, talks over a contract extension are underway via intermediaries.

However, Mourinho is understood to want a fixed two-year contract. In contrast, Roma’s hierarchy have signalled their intention to offer just a 12-month contract ‘perhaps with clauses linked to results’.

Mourinho guided Roma to the first ever Europa Conference League title back in 2022. He steered the club to another European final 12 months later, though Roma fell to Sevilla in the final.

It’s claimed Roma’s fanbase have urged the club’s officials to give Mourinho what he wants regarding a new deal. Mourinho is a popular figure in Rome and has overseen a surge up to fourth spot in Serie A following a slow start this term.

Gazzetta add ‘sirens’ could ring around Rome if a richer European club come calling for the Portuguese.

The prospect of returning to Real Madrid if Carlo Ancelotti’s contract is allowed to expire at season’s end is touted.

Elsewhere, it’s claimed Mourinho is admired by Newcastle’s owners and the ‘charm that the Portuguese possesses in the eyes of the [Newcastle] ownership’ is not going away.

As yet, there’s little to suggest Howe is in any danger, and nor should he be.

However, if results continue to disappoint and Newcastle fail to qualify for next year’s Champions League, PIF do appear to have a potential successor in mind.

