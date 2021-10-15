Newcastle United’s new owners have reached their first major stumbling block after senior figures clashed over the idea of appointing Frank Lampard as manager, per a report.

Now the richest club in world football, Newcastle United are expected to overhaul their staff from top to bottom. While player turnover will have to wait until January, a new manager is likely to be appointed in the coming days or weeks.

Current boss Steve Bruce remains at the helm and is poised to take charge of his 1000th game in the managerial game against Tottenham on Sunday. However, widespread reports have predicted this will be Bruce’s final act at St. James’ Park.

Attention will quickly turn to who should take the reins. Whoever is chosen will be tasked with kickstarting the club’s bold new project. Furthermore, they will be partly responsible for spending a massive transfer war chest wisely.

Several names already appear to have ruled themselves out of contention, most notably Brendan Rodgers and Rafael Benitez.

But according to the Express, a more than capable five-man shortlist has been drawn up.

They claim former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is joined on the list by Steven Gerrard, Eddie Howe, Lucien Favre and Antonio Conte.

It is Lampard who appears to be leading the race at present, though that doesn’t sit well with some Newcastle officials.

Who will be Newcastle's statement signing? Newcastle want and need to make a statement signing with all this new money they now have.

Citing the Telegraph, the article claims Lampard is ‘being pushed by some’. However, others are ‘wary’ of appointing the Chelsea icon.

That has reportedly sparked a ‘clash’ just a week into the new Saudi ownership. Whether Lampard can convince the dissenting voices he is the right man to lead the project, only time will tell.

Wrong time, wrong place: Salah, Vardy and Ronaldo the picks of this crazy offer

Newcastle striker search finds Denmark hitman

Meanwhile, a rather more realistic January target has moved into Newcastle’s crosshairs,. Though West Ham must be overcome if they are to sign the striker in question, per a report.

Names from within the Premier League and across Europe have drawn early links. But per Sport Witness, a rather more sensible option has emerged on the club’s shopping list. Citing French outlet Jeunes Footeux, it’s claimed ‘Newcastle are targeting’ 22-year-old Denmark striker, Jonas Wind.

The Copenhagen hitman has bagged eight goals and five assists across all competitions this season. Standing at over 6ft 2in tall, his height and physical style are deemed a natural fit for leading the line in the Premier League.

Newcastle are deemed to be ‘closely interested’ in Wind, though face competition from West Ham.

David Moyes’ men are heavily reliant on Michail Antonio to spearhead their attack. If the veteran succumbs to another hamstring injury, the Hammers would be left perilously short of genuine options at centre-forward.

Copenhagen are reportedly seeking at least €20m for Wind’s signature.

READ MORE: Bielsa issues two stark reasons why Newcastle may struggle in transfer market