Newcastle have reportedly set their sights on Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos as a way to improve their backline, with the Spaniard still viewed as a top-level asset.

The Magpies have struggled this season to create a disparity between goals scored and goals conceded. Their goal difference of only two suggests strengthening both areas would be ideal.

Links to forward men have surfaced, but with centre-back Sven Botman still sidelined, adding another defender to the squad could be useful.

According to Fichajes, Newcastle are evaluating options to reinforce the back line, and have landed on Real Madrid legend Ramos.

It’s believed they’ve set their sights on him as they are confident that his leadership and experience could be instrumental to them achieving their goals for the campaign.

The report suggests they are ‘willing to submit a €10million (£8.3m/$10.4m) to sign the Spanish defender for a season and a half’.

Ramos’ contract breakdown

That would equal essentially £105,000 per week in wages, which is in Newcastle’s top 10 highest earners, but not towards the very top of that bracket.

With Saudi and MLS sides having been interested in Ramos of late, it’s likely he’d be able to earn way more in either of those leagues, and could turn down the Magpies because of it.

But given he’s still seen, at 38, as a top-level asset, he could decide to continue playing for a big club, with Newcastle fighting at the top end of the Premier League in recent seasons, rather than drop down a level.

That he has been a free agent for the first few months of this season suggests he could be waiting for the next MLS season, which starts in February 2025, to begin. He could, however, just be waiting for the right opportunity in Europe, having always played in the continent.

In any case, Real Madrid, though linked with his signing of late amid injuries to centre-backs Eder Militao and David Alaba, have seemingly decided against bringing Ramos back after 671 games for them, as they don’t believe he’s at the right standard now.

Newcastle round-up: Isak could move on

Arsenal are reportedly hopeful that they could land Alexander Isak in January, with Newcastle feeling they’re unable to offer a significant pay rise, and the striker wanting to play European football.

In terms of incoming strikers, the Magpies could go after Nurnberg loanee Stefanos Tzimas, in what has been described a ‘massive gamble’.

Meanwhile, Newcastle and Co could be beaten to the free agent signing of Angel Gomes, with Tottenham considering offering Lille a small fee to take him in January.

And it’s expected that the Magpies will battle Liverpool for the signing of thriving Premier League attacker Bryan Mbeumo.