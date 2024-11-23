Stefanos Tzimas is a target for Newcastle, which could have ramifications for Alexander Isak

Newcastle are said to be plotting a ‘massive gamble’ in signing Greek striker Stefanos Tzimas, as they are in the market for a young striker to add competition to the ranks up top.

Tzimas is currently on loan at Nurnberg from Greek side PAOK. In the 2. Bundesliga, the 18-year-old has scored six goals and assisted one in 10 games, showing good progression.

As a result of that, some Premier League sides are interested in him.

It was recently suggested that Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham were all keeping their eyes on Tzimas.

Now, Football Insider reports the Magpies are considering the move which has been labelled a ‘massive gamble’ amid their desire to add a young striker to their forward corps in order to create competition.

It is believed the teenager has a price tag of £15million, which could apparently end up rising before the end of the season if Tzimas keeps up his form.

It seems unclear what his price tag will be exactly, as the previous report stated Nurnberg have a £15million option to buy him at the end of his loan, and are planning on flipping him for more money amid Premier League interest.

DON’T MISS: Top 10 most transferable Newcastle stars if FFP concerns force Magpies into major summer sales

Tzimas could open door to Isak sale

Though he is young and rather inexperienced, Tzimas being added to the ranks at Newcastle could prompt a rival raid on their star striker, Alexander Isak, with clubs aware they could possibly do without him with a new striker heading through the door.

It was recently suggested that Arsenal could land him as early as January, with the striker wanting European football, and Newcastle not feeling they are able to offer a significant pay rise.

What’s more, though Chelsea are said to be unlikely to land the Swede, Troy Deeney has stated he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the Blues landed him.

Finances are said to be an issue for Newcastle in terms of Tzimas, but if they sell Isak for what would be a large fee, that won’t be the case, and they’d still have Callum Wilson to compete with the Greek up top.

Newcastle round-up: Tottenham planning hijack

Newcastle have been one of the sides most heavily linked with Angel Gomes, who will be available for nothing in the summer, but Tottenham are reportedly considering moving for him in January to beat any other interested sides to the snare.

The Magpies could secure a hijack of their own, with a move for Randal Kolo Muani being worked on, amid interest in him from Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will reportedly battle Newcastle for the signing of Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

And Newcastle superstar Bruno Guimaraes has revealed he has spoken to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, but only for the pair to praise each other’s work, and not to discuss a potential move to the Etihad.

Who is Stefanos Tzimas?

BySamuel Bannister

When Nurnberg acquired Stefanos Tzimas on loan from PAOK in the summer, they were taking on a top prospect who looks set to be worth a far higher sum by the end of the season.

Tzimas was already PAOK’s youngest ever goalscorer when he switched Greece for Germany. He scored a header in stoppage time of a 6-0 win over Ionikos Nikeas in March 2023, at the age of 17 years, one month and 27 days.

It was the first of five goals he would score for his hometown club before embarking on a new challenge in the German second division, which he has taken in his stride.

A centre-forward who stands at 1.86m tall, Tzimas is a fast and mobile player who also boasts strong instincts in front of goal. He can hold the ball up with his back to goal, while out of possession he is an active presser.

Tzimas reached five goals for Nurnberg in seven appearances, matching his PAOK tally in 23 games fewer, and went past it with a strike against Paderborn three games after netting his fifth. His challenge now is to show that those goals – the first five of which all came in the space of 42 days – were not just a purple patch.

Yet the Greece U21 international appears well equipped to keep progressing. He has landed at a club confident about his future and willing to maximise what they can get from him, bearing in mind he may not be with them for long.

Tzimas is quickly becoming a standout player in the 2. Bundesliga and will be hoping he can strive for a higher level in the years to come.