Newcastle and PSG tipped to complete stunning €116m transfer after superstar becomes ‘plan A’

Newcastle could be powerless to resist the sale of Bruno Guimaraes to PSG who have made the Brazilian their No 1 transfer target, and one report has explained why Eddie Howe might actually welcome a sale despite his public denials.

Guimaraes, 26, is the jewel in Newcastle’s midfield crown. The Brazil international cost a hefty £40m when signed from Lyon back in the winter window of 2022. However, his exemplary displays since then have quickly proven it was money well spent.

Guimaraes penned a new Newcastle deal in October than extended his contract in the north east until 2028.

However, a caveat was attached, with the terms containing a release clause believed to be worth exactly £100m.

As such, Newcastle will be powerless to resist if a club activates the clause. According to ESPN Brazil, PSG could be prepared to do just that.

PSG sized up Guimaraes while at Lyon, but failed to act on their interest at the time. There’s a lingering sense of regret in Paris over allowing a Ligue 1-based player to slip through their fingers.

Per ESPN Brazil, PSG are doubling down on their interest in Guimaraes and have made unlocking his signing their ‘plan A’.

Aiding PSG’s cause is a connection with Guimaraes’s agency, Bertulucci Sports. They are the agency who recently oversaw PSG’s double swoop for Brazilian pair Gabriel Moscardo and Lucas Beraldo.

ESPN Brazil acknowledge signing Guimaraes will not be simple despite the presence of the clause.

Explaining why, the report points to the fierce rivalry between the two clubs’ owners. Newcastle are owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, while PSG are owned by Qatar Sports Invtesmnent.

Nonetheless, if PSG do activate the clause – most likely in the summer and not January – whether the move takes place would ultimately rest with Guimaraes.

Howe denials, but sale can help emulate Aston Villa transformation?

Manager Eddie Howe recently responded to speculation Guimaraes could wind up in Paris in the near future.

As quoted by the Chronicle, Howe stated: “When you are talking about your best players you want to keep them at the football club as long as possible so that is certainly our aim.”

However, there is growing speculation Newcastle may actually be willing to offload one of their premier stars to ensure they can add greater depth and quality to their squad.

A recent report from talkSPORT suggested Newcastle could mirror Aston Villa who are now far better off in the aftermath of selling talisman Jack Grealish for £100m.

‘Newcastle face being forced to cash in on one of their crown jewels to raise funds for summer signings,’ talkSPORT’s report read.

‘Not only will this make it difficult for manager Eddie Howe to replenish his injury-hit squad in this transfer window, with Newcastle United mainly scouring the loan market for reinforcements, but also means they are potentially facing a big decision come the end of the season.

‘Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who has a £100million release clause in his contract, defender Sven Botman and striker Alexander Isak are the club’s most sellable assets at St James’ Park and none would be short of suitors not just in the Premier League but among Europe’s elite clubs.

‘It may be that Newcastle have to follow Aston Villa’s example when they cashed in on Jack Grealish to fund the squad rebuild that has turned Unai Emery’s men into surprise challengers at the top of the table.’

Newcastle can “go again” by selling Guimaraes – Jamie Carragher

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher also added to the chorus of claims Newcastle may be wise to cash in on Guimaraes.

Appearing on Monday Night Football on January 1, Carragher explained: “What Newcastle are having to do right now and Eddie Howe is basically take players that the big teams do not want .

“So, you are thinking Sven Botman at the back, Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon, Isak, they are the names off the top of my head, around £40 million. The top teams would have looked at them and probably thought, ‘Not for me’.

“They have done brilliant at Newcastle, and that is credit to that man there, Eddie Howe, because right now they are still buying under what you would class as elite. And that is going to continue for a long time.

“And there’s actually talk to actually comply with FFP and go again, they might actually have to sell one of their best players, maybe if someone offers £100 million for maybe Bruno Guimaraes, if you like, and it would give them the opportunity to go again.”

