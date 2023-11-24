Newcastle in pursuit of Champions League opponent as Howe targets versatile defender

Newcastle United have emerged as contenders to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Julian Ryerson, according to European reports.

Ryerson recently played against Newcastle in the Champions League, missing the match at St. James’ Park through illness but starting the return fixture at left-back, which was a 2-0 win for the German outfit. Right-footed, he can play in either full-back position.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Newcastle are long-term admirers of Ryerson and their stance has not changed since watching him close up.

It was only earlier this year that the Magpies invested in the full-back departments by bringing in Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall.

However, Ryerson is someone who could provide cover on both flanks of the defence if Newcastle decide they need more depth, especially with Kieran Trippier being in his thirties and only under contract until the end of next season.

The report does not mention what kind of price it might take to sign Ryerson, but his most recent move – from Union Berlin to Borussia Dortmund in January – was only worth €5m.

There is an indication from TMW that Ryerson may also be of interest to other Premier League clubs, but Newcastle are the only ones to be namechecked.

The Norway international, who has 22 caps for his country, has played 13 times for Borussia Dortmund so far this season, scoring two goals in the process and providing one assist.

He has often been a starter for Edin Terzic’s side, whether that is in the Bundesliga, Champions League or DFB Pokal.

Never before has he played in England, since he started his career in his native Norway with Viking before moving to Germany with Union Berlin in 2018 and eventually progressing to Borussia Dortmund.

But after recently turning 26, he is preparing for the prime of his career and could yet have the chance to showcase his skillset in the Premier League.

No reason for Borussia Dortmund to panic yet

For what it’s worth, his contract with Borussia Dortmund is still due to last until 2026, which means his current employers are not under massive pressure to sell him just yet.

Overall, his record for them includes 33 appearances, three goals and two assists.

Thanks also to his past with Union Berlin, Ryerson has experience in all three of UEFA’s continental competitions at club level.

He has evidently caught Newcastle’s eye in the biggest of them all, the Champions League, this season, and may well be a player to keep an eye on as 2024 approaches.

And if Newcastle really have been monitoring him for as long as TMW suggests, then they will want to stay ahead of the competition in the race for his signature.

