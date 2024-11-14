Gabriel Jesus is on the radar of Newcastle, who feel Alexander Isak could soon leave

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown has detailed how Newcastle are unlikely to go after Gabriel Jesus, as if Alexander Isak leaves, they will want a “top level centre-forward”, which he is not thought of as.

Jesus has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal from his arrival to now. In his first season, the Brazilian played 33 games in all competitions, and though his tally grew to 36 last season, the Gunners were playing European football, adding more potential appearances than the season prior.

This term, Jesus has played 15 times in all competitions, but his minutes have been scarce, with his one start in the Premier League totalling around the same as his other appearances in the competition combined.

He has been linked with a move to Newcastle, but former Premier League scout does not believe the Magpies will feel Jesus is of the right standard to play for them.

“I don’t think he’s one they’re going to be looking at,” he told Football Insider.

“If they’re going to lose Isak, who I hold in very high regard, finding a replacement of comparable standard for him is going to be very difficult.

“They’ll want a real top-level centre-forward who can guarantee them goals and help to link play. I don’t see Jesus as that type of player and I don’t think Newcastle will either.”

Jesus would only be signed as backup

Brown suggests the only way Jesus would be signed by Newcastle is if they kept Isak, but wanted a player to deputise for him.

“His record at Arsenal isn’t the most impressive and there’s a reason they want to move him on,” he said.

“They might be interested in bringing him in as a backup player if they think they’re going to keep Isak, but he’s not one of the names in line to replace him.”

It follows a report which suggested the experience of Jesus made him an attractive asset for the Magpies.

However, that experience is not serving him well at Arsenal at the moment, and while he’s in poor form, another side fighting for a place towards the top of the table signing him seems unlikely.

