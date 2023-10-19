Newcastle ramp up signing of goal-per-game striker who’ll bring trait Isak, Wilson lack

Newcastle are sizing up a move for Bayer Leverkusen hitman Victor Boniface, with Eddie Howe seeking a trait his current striker options aren’t providing, per a report.

Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak have both been roaring successes at St. James’ Park. Indeed, Wilson’s record in black and white stands at just shy of a goal every other game with 42 strikes in 90 appearances.

Isak has quickly justified his lofty £63m transfer fee by scoring 17 in 37 for the Magpies. The Sweden international has also brought bundles of energy to the frontline and is key to the pressing style Eddie Howe deploys.

However, according to the Sun, Newcastle have set their sights on signing a third striker who’ll add greater physicality and an ability to hold the ball up.

Howe is understood to be keen on ‘adding some physicality to his frontline’ and believes Boniface would compliment Wilson and Isak well.

The 22-year-old joined Xabi Alonso’s high flying Bayer Leverkusen over the summer from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise.

The striker – who stands at 6ft 3in tall – cost Leverkusen a fee in the region of €20m (approx. £17.4m).

Boniface has hit the ground running, notching seven goals in his first seven Bundesliga contests. His goalscoring exploits have helped Leverkusen set the pace in Germany, with the club unbeaten in the league and sitting atop the table at present.

Boniface’s stellar displays at club level resulted in a call-up to the Nigeria national team during the current international break.

Nigeria squared off against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique in Portugal. Per the Sun, Newcastle sent scouts to observe Boniface in action for his country.

The frontman did not score, though regularly proved a handful for defenders with the type of physicality Howe craves.

The Sun add Isak’s versatility – being capable of featuring on the left wing – makes a move for Boniface viable. What’s more, Wilson is now 31 and has a chequered injury record in the past.

Whether Newcastle would pursue a January swoop or wait until season’s end isn’t made clear.

If Leverkusen have genuine hopes of unseating Bayern Munich as Bundesliga kings, it stands to reason they’ll be extremely reluctant to sell their starting striker mid-season.

Aside from Boniface, Newcastle are also understood to be seeking a new central midfielder in the wake of Sandro Tonali’s illegal betting revelations.

The Italy international is expected to be handed a lengthy ban and the Magpies have wasted no time lining up high profile stars who could fill the void…

