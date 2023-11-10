Newcastle ready to fight for 6ft 2in centre-back transfer that would reunite dominant pairing

Newcastle are reportedly ready to battle for the services of Lille centre-back Tiago Djalo, in order to reunite him with Sven Botman.

The Magpies have made steady improvements in every transfer window since their takeover by the Saudi Public Investment fund at the back end of 2021. Some top talents have walked through the door, such as Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.

Every position has been strengthened of late, as Eddie Howe looks to raise the level of his side to compete at the top of the Premier League and in the Champions League.

The Magpies finished fourth in the league last season and are currently sixth, and have beaten Paris Saint-Germain in European competition.

While they strengthened the centre-back position last summer with the huge coup of Botman, they’ve looked to make further additions to the heart of the defence since.

One man they have looked at is the Dutchman’s former teammate, Djalo.

They were reportedly keen on him before the summer transfer window opened, but he was then injured, missing the back end of last season and all of this season so far.

That put paid to any potential attempts to sign him, given it would have been pointless with Djalo sidelined, but he’s gearing up to return to action, and the Magpies are taking note.

Newcastle ready to fight for Djalo

Indeed, 90min reports Howe’s side are ‘keeping close tabs’ on the progress of the defender and are ‘ready to battle for his signature in 2024’.

Whether or not that’s in January, or that’s too soon and they wait until the summer – when he’s set to be out of contract – is currently unclear.

However, it seems Newcastle know there is going to be a battle for the star they are huge admirers of.

Indeed, the report suggests ‘interest is sizeable’ in the defender, with Inter Milan named as an interested side, as they were in previously. Djalo spent some time with the Serie A side when he was younger, and it’s said they are ‘keen’ to bring him back.

Also keen on him are Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen.

Magpies look to reunite dominant defensive pair

A move to Newcastle for Djalo would see him link up with Botman for the first time since the 2021/22 campaign with Lille.

While that was a disappointing season, they won Ligue 1 the season prior, with Botman playing all but one game, and Djalo coming through the ranks and playing 17 times, a figure which he built upon the next season as a result of his good performances.

Given Lille won a league title with the pair playing together at the back for a portion of the season, it seems Newcastle could have success by bringing the pair together.

As such, their desire to fight a number of big clubs for Djalo in order to reunite the pair makes sense.

