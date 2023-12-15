Newcastle ready to move midfield asset on as EFL escape route opens up after tough spell

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden is ready to cut short his loan spell at Standard Liege and find a new club in January, TEAMtalk has been informed.

Hayden joined Standard Liege on a season-long loan in September before the close of the transfer window in Belgium.

The 28-year-old has made 10 appearances in all competitions for Standard since his arrival on loan with the club sitting in ninth spot in the Jupiler Pro League.

Hayden has not started in either of Standard’s last two league games and the player could be tempted by a move away when the transfer window reopens next month.

A number of English Football League clubs are understood to be monitoring Hayden’s situation and are keen to bring the defensive-midfielder back to England in January.

Hayden is well down the pecking order at Newcastle and the Magpies would be prepared to terminate his loan at Standard to allow him to fix himself with a new club.

Indeed, he played just 14 times for the Magpies two season ago, with an injury ruling him out for the back end of the campaign.

That was the last season he actually spent with the St James’ Park outfit, as he headed on loan to Championship side Norwich last season, where he again only made 14 appearances, owing to another couple of injury problems.

Hayden began his career at Arsenal and had a short loan spell at Hull before joining Newcastle for £2.6m in the summer of 2016.

The former England U21 international has played 161 times for Newcastle since his arrival and helped them win promotion to the Premier League in the 2016/17 season.

But with some star midfielders having joined the club since he last played, Newcastle will only look to move him on again if his loan at Standard is cancelled.

