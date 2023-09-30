Newcastle ‘really appreciate’ furious striker and could sacrifice major PIF signing to get him

Newcastle United are the latest Premier League side to be linked with Victor Osimhen after his public falling out with Napoli, per reports in Italy.

Napoli recently did themselves no favours in their attempts to keep Osimhen when their social media team mocked the striker for missing a penalty via two video clips on their official TikTok channel.

Since the bizarre turn of events, Osimhen has been linked with a departure from the club, who fought so hard to keep him in the summer by setting a huge asking price.

Arguably in need of an upgrade on summer signing Nicolas Jackson, Chelsea have been named as prime contenders for Osimhen, who has also been linked with Arsenal and a range of other potential takers.

But according to a report from a website known as Sport Italia – not affiliated to the TV channel of the same name – Newcastle ‘really appreciate’ Osimhen as well, insofar as that they would be willing to make a ‘super exchange offer’ to sign him.

On the table would be a £65million transfer fee plus the services of Alexander Isak as a counterpart. Newcastle’s owners, led by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, shelled out €70m to sign the Swedish striker from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022.

According to the report, Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis was not thinking of accepting a part-exchange deal for his prized asset, but this offer could even make him buckle.

Isak’s progress in the Premier League has been limited by some injuries, although he does have a decent goals-to-games ratio for Newcastle.

Next step might be accelerated for Osimhen

Osimhen is only under contract in Naples until 2025. His chances of committing to the club for any longer seem to have severely decreased after recent events.

Last season, Osimhen was such an integral part of the Napoli side that claimed a rare Serie A title. Even after that success, though, they never seemed like favourites to retain the Scudetto and the potential loss of the Nigeria international would have an even more damaging effect on their ambitions.

Interestingly, Osimhen is not the only striker Newcastle are being linked with, since there is also talk of them offering a second spell at the club to Brentford hitman Ivan Toney.