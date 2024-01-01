Newcastle rocked as Euro juggernaut PSG join pursuit of Man City man after disagreement

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly joined the pursuit of Kalvin Phillips, after a disagreement between Manchester City and Newcastle United regarding the terms of a deal.

Phillips has struggled to gain any sort of momentum since he left Leeds for City in the summer of 2022. His 12 Premier League appearances last season only actually saw him get on the pitch for 290 minutes.

It looks like this season’s tally will be even lower, as he’s yet to even reach 100 minutes in the league.

That he won’t match his number of minutes from the last campaign could soon be confirmed by a transfer.

Indeed, Pep Guardiola has all but confirmed that Phillips won’t be in his plans for the future after admitting he “struggles to see him” in his side and reports have backed up that he’s likely to leave.

Newcastle are one of the clubs that have the best chance of snaring him. Their promise as a club, coupled with a current midfield crisis, means St James’ Park could be the perfect location for Phillips to get back on his feet.

TEAMtalk recently revealed the Magpies were in advanced talks over a January move.

However, sources subsequently stated that City are insistent on inserting an obligation for Newcastle to buy Phillips at the end of the loan, something they’re not yet ready to commit to.

Newcastle let PSG in for Phillips

Newcastle may be willing to buy the midfielder at the end of the loan if he does well, but don’t want to be forced into doing so.

Their unwillingness to sign Phillips permanently could allow them to lose out on him altogether.

Indeed, according to the Telegraph, PSG are now in the mix for the January signing.

If they’re willing to throw money at a player City don’t want, it’s hard to see how they don’t accept the move.

Phillips may be wary on PSG move

Phillips is obviously desperate for more game time than he’s getting at the moment. It’s well documented that he’s hopeful of making England’s squad for the Euros this year, and consistent minutes will push his case.

As such, he’ll be looking to get away from City, but might not want to go to PSG.

They’ve got ample midfield talent, and just because they want him doesn’t mean they’ll play him – City made that mistake when signing him.

Moving to a different league could do Phillips more harm than good if he’s only to sit on the bench.

A move to Newcastle seems as if it will guarantee a lot of minutes, so he’ll likely be hopeful they get the deal over the line – in whatever capacity – before PSG can.

