Summer signings No 1 and 2 are on the way for Newcastle

Newcastle have wrapped up an agreement to sign impending free agent Lloyd Kelly, and TEAMtalk has learned a medical has been booked for a quickfire second signing.

Despite being the richest club in world football, Newcastle must tread carefully in the transfer window this summer. Contrary to initial reports, the Magpies are NOT one of the cluster of clubs who must sell players prior to June 30. However, that’s not to say they have money to burn when the English window opens on June 14.

Indeed, if Newcastle are determined to retain their biggest stars such as £100m-rated Bruno Guimaraes, then the signings they make aren’t likely to be bank-breakers.

A double free agent coup for Tosin Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly was targeted. Unfortunately for the Magpies, Chelsea hijacked their move for Tosin whose switch to Stamford Bridge was announced last Friday.

There’s much more positive news on Kelly, however, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirming the agreement to sign the versatile left-footed defender has been sealed.

Taking to X on Tuesday morning, Romano stated: “Newcastle have completed verbal agreement to sign Lloyd Kelly as free agent from Bournemouth, here we go confirmed!

“It’s done and sealed with medical to follow for Kelly as Newcastle player, never been in doubt.”

Romano claimed Kelly will sign a four-year contract running until 2028. Conversely, David Ornstein stated it’s a five-year deal running until 2029 plus a club option for an extra 12 months.

In any case, the deal is sealed and the 25-year-old can play at centre-back or left-back and will add a Premier League-proven option to Eddie Howe’s rearguard.

James Trafford to follow Lloyd Kelly into Newcastle

Kelly could quickly be followed through the front doors of St. James’ Park by goalkeeper James Trafford.

Newcastle are seeking a worthy challenger to Nick Pope and Trafford, 21, is the man they’ve landed on.

Burnley value the 6ft 6in stopper around the £20m mark. Newcastle believe a fairer valuation range is £15m-£18m and thundered in with an opening offer at the bottom end of that spread.

Nonetheless, a transfer looks there to be made after Trafford quickly agreed personal terms with Newcastle.

TEAMtalk has subsequently learned the clubs are in advanced talks over the transfer fee and in a clear sign progress is being made, Newcastle have scheduled a medical for later in the week.

Once signed, Trafford will compete with Pope for the starting role and if he’s successful in ousting the incumbent, Pope’s future lay lay away from Newcastle in 2025 and beyond.

Trafford highly regarded despite Burnley struggles

Trafford endured mixed fortunes at Turf Moor last term and finished the season on the bench.

Nonetheless, Newcastle and Eddie Howe in particular are huge admirers of Trafford who has proven his worth in the international arena in the past.

Trafford rose to prominence when starring for England at the 2023 Under-21 European Championships.

The keeper did not concede a single goal in the entire tournament – which England won – and the stopper also saved a stoppage time penalty as well as the rebound in the final.

Trafford was named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2024, though was among the seven stars cut when the final list was announced.

In the event Trafford does move to Newcastle, former club Manchester City will be due 20 percent of the sale via a sell-on clause.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Newcastle United first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents