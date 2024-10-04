Newcastle will be ‘serious suitors’ for silky winger’s free transfer if simple condition is met

Newcastle could be considered “serious suitors” for Leroy Sane in 2025 if they achieve Champions League football for next season, though there are still some barriers to the transfer, according to Christian Falk.

The Magpies were unable to secure a replacement for Miguel Almiron in the summer transfer window. That meant that he stayed put, but has played just two minutes in the Premier League this season.

A new winger once again seems a priority, though, and Bayern winger Sane could reportedly be the man they land, provided their season is a successful one, believes Bundesliga insider Falk.

“Whether Newcastle United can be considered serious suitors for Leroy Sané will depend on how they perform in the Premier League. I think Sané will only consider clubs playing Champions League football,” he told Caught Offside.

“Newcastle will also have to pay a lot of money if they want to sign him, and I’m not sure if they can afford him!

“At the moment, Leroy Sané has to keep an eye on the market, as he’s still in talks with Bayern Munich and they remain his first option. He would love to stay, but he sees it’s not getting easier with Michael Olise in the squad.”

DON’T MISS: The key contract details of every Newcastle United first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents

Sane has slid down pecking order

Sane played 175 games in his first four seasons at Bayern, but this term, he has managed just 78 minutes in all.

That has followed the signing of Michael Olise, who is starring, and the form of the likes of Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and Kingsley Coman.

He might well allow his contract to run down – it is up in the summer – in order to move somewhere where he’ll have more opportunity.

As for Newcastle being able to afford him, given their backing by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, it seems unlikely that Sane is out of their reach.

Newcastle round-up: wingers on radar

Moves on the wings are dominating the Magpies’ thoughts at the moment. Though Almiron stayed in the summer, TEAMtalk sources suggest a move back to the MLS is a likely course of action soon.

TEAMtalk also believes that Bryan Mbeumo is on Newcastle’s radar, as well as that of a number of Premier League rivals.

In defence, they face a battle with Liverpool for centre-back Marc Guehi, who wants to go to Anfield.

But a Reds defender, Joe Gomez, could move to St James’ Park, with Newcastle returning with interest in him after previously trying for the signing.

Sane comparison with Newcastle wingers

Sane has clearly played at a higher level than either Harvey Barnes or Jacob Murphy – who he’d be vying for places with – and in some ways that shows in the stats comparison.

The Germany international has played for Man City and Bayern Munich teams that are constantly on the front foot, urging their wide players to get at opposition full-backs.

That shows up most in the ‘dribbles’ department in the comparison between the trio. Meanwhile, Sane, having played on the biggest stages at club and international level, is more likely to try and thread key passes to his teammates that lead to goals – as is also evidenced by the graphic above.

But at just 26 years of age, Barnes is two years younger than Sane and three behind Murphy and is clearly a player on the rise. To that end, there is an argument that the England winger has plenty more room to grow and improve as a player, while both Sane and Murphy are now entering the latter stages of their respective careers.