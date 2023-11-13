Newcastle set sights on signing Ederson to address concern after asking price for January deal revealed

Newcastle United have a new idea in mind to cover for the absence of Sandro Tonali by adding Atalanta midfielder Ederson to their shortlist, according to reports in Italy.

Due to a ban for betting activity, Tonali will not be able to play for Newcastle until next season. Since they only signed him in the summer from AC Milan, they are weighing up the idea of investing in an immediate replacement at the next opportunity.

Amid doubts over the viability of taking Ruben Neves from fellow PIF-backed side Al Hilal, there have been links with Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City, and further afield, options like Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta.

Now, Tuttomercatoweb has explained that another Atalanta midfielder is also on the Newcastle radar: Ederson.

Not to be confused with the Manchester City goalkeeper, Ederson has been playing in Serie A since January 2022, when Salernitana signed him from Corinthians in his native Brazil.

It quickly became apparent that Ederson had a higher ceiling and after just half a season he was on the move again, stepping up to Atalanta.

He played 37 times for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side that season, scoring once. This term, he already has five goals to his name from 16 games, including involvement in the Europa League.

Atalanta have Ederson under contract in Bergamo until 2026, so Tuttomercatoweb claims Newcastle would have to offer €40m or more to tempt them into a sale.

In other words, Newcastle would have to part with £34.87m if Ederson – who can play in a variety of central midfield roles – is to become the player to fill their Tonali-shaped void.

Atalanta are against the idea of selling Ederson unless ‘crazy offers’ come in, per the report – which, on the flipside, points back to the Rasmus Hojlund situation in the summer.

Nor then they did want to sell their in-demand talent, but Manchester United put a sum of money on the table that was simply too good to turn down, and off Hojlund went.

Ederson would not cost quite as much as his former teammate, but Newcastle, or anyone else who wants to sign him, would have to make a significant push to convince Atalanta to cash in.

An easier and even quicker solution might be to sign former Lille man Xeka on a free transfer after TEAMtalk exclusively revealed they had been offered his services.

Newcastle squad being tested

Newcastle always knew this season would test them due to their involvement in the Champions League and how the frequent games could stretch their squad.

The Tonali issue was something unforeseen, though, that has only added complications for Eddie Howe to deal with.

Going into the November international break, Newcastle are seventh in the Premier League table and bottom of their Champions League group.

Some tensions have been starting to develop at St. James’ Park, so the break might come at a good time.

The January transfer window being just around the corner is something else that may provide relief for Newcastle as they look to stay on track.

