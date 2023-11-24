Newcastle stand out from crowd in race to sign coveted defender with age-defying traits

Newcastle United are the latest Premier League side to be credited with an interest in Le Havre captain Arouna Sangante, per reports in the French media.

Sangante is the youngest captain in Ligue 1 this season after helping Le Havre win promotion to the top tier in France. He has adapted well in his first season at that level too, starting 10 matches so far at centre-back.

Recently, reports in England claimed Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all taken an interest in Sangante, who could be available for the right price as early as January.

Now, over in France, Ignazio Genuardi has added Newcastle to the list of contenders for Sangante’s signature.

Although Genuardi acknowledges there is widespread interest in the 21-year-old, Newcastle ‘in particular’ are said to be keeping a close eye on him.

The Magpies have been on the lookout for younger centre-backs in recent months, aware that Fabian Schar – while worthy of the new contract TEAMtalk has revealed he will be offered – will not be around forever now he is 31.

Now, Sangante seems to have caught their attention, although Genuardi says he is just one of several options they have noticed while exploring the Ligue 1 market.

Born in Senegal, Sangante has come through the ranks with Le Havre since 2017 (after earlier spells in his youth career with Cosmos Saint-Denis and Red Star in Paris), going on to make 81 appearances for the first team.

His contract there is due to last until 2026 and it is not yet clear what kind of transfer fee it could take to buy him out of it.

Newcastle need defensive depth

For the time being, Newcastle will have to muddle their way through while encountering some injury issues among their backline for players such as Sven Botman and Dan Burn.

Their current options available to Eddie Howe ahead of their return to Premier League action against Chelsea on Saturday are Schar, Jamaal Lascelles and the as-yet unused in the 2023-24 Premier League, Paul Dummett.

Newcastle’s only natural centre-back signing in the summer was Cathal Heffernan from AC Milan, but he has been assigned to their under-21 setup and is not yet ready to fill in for the first team.

Sangante, in contrast, is earning fruitful experience and defying his age with leadership traits at just 21 years old, so could be someone Newcastle turn to if the deal is suitable.

A number of other players from Senegal have played for Newcastle before, most notably the likes of Papiss Cisse, Demba Ba and Mohamed Diame.

As for players Newcastle have bought from Ligue 1, Botman and Bruno Guimaraes are two examples within the current squad.

Only time will tell if Sangante could become another.

READ MORE: Newcastle in pursuit of Champions League opponent as Howe targets versatile defender