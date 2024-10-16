Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has agreed to switch his international allegiance to Jamaica from England, TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm.

Hayden, who has represented England all the way up from U16 level to U21, has accepted an offer to link up with Steve McClaren’s Reggae Boyz.

The 29-year-old Newcastle star, though, has never won a senior England cap allowing him to switch his international allegiance and Jamaica are keen to have Hayden on board as they look to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in North and Central America.

Hayden qualifies to play for Jamaica through his father and it is understood that paperwork is being finalised for the defensive midfielder to represent Jamaica on the senior international stage ahead of November’s international break.

McClaren has been looking to boost his squad with a number of English-born talents and Essex-born Hayden is set to become the latest new face added to the Jamaica ranks.

We also revealed last month that McClaren has also successfully managed to persuade former Manchester United star Mason Greenwood to change allegiances to the Caribbean nation, though confirmation that his paperwork has gone through has yet to be announced.

Hayden does not figure in Newcastle plans

Hayden finds himself well down the pecking order at Newcastle and currently does not figure in Eddie Howe’s first-team plans at St James’ Park.

The former Arsenal youngster spent last season out on loan at Standard Liege and Queens Park Rangers after finding his first-team opportunities limited at Newcastle.

Hayden impressed at QPR making 17 appearances as he helped secure survival in the Championship.

The midfielder was expected to leave Newcastle during the summer transfer window, but he remained on Tyneside when the window slammed shut.

Hayden, who joined Newcastle from Arsenal in 2016, has made 171 appearances for the Magpies with his last appearance coming in December 2021 against Manchester City.

The move to represent Jamaica has been in the works for well over a year now with the player asked about that possibility when playing for Liege last year.

“I don’t see myself as an opportunist, getting selected for Jamaica [now],” he told the Belgian media in September of last year.

“I don’t want to take the place of someone who has played a lot of matches and take their World Cup place.

“It [will] always be a dream to play for England.”

However, just a year on from that admission, we can confirm the player has now agreed to the switch having been convinced by McClaren.

