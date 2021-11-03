Newcastle have taken the first step toward swooping for an Inter Milan star wanted by both Manchester United and Chelsea, claims a report.

Newcastle are in desperate need of a lift as they seek to stave off relegation. The Saudi-led takeover has made them the richest club in the world, but until January, their newfound wealth will count for nothing.

The Magpies are expected to splash the cash in the winter window, with names across all departments of their squad linked.

If successful in avoiding the drop, the summer window will likely be where the real statement signings are made.

And according to the Sun, Newcastle have their eyes on Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic for 2022 and beyond.

The Croatian battler, 28, was a key component in Antonio Conte’s midfield as Inter ended Juventus’ nine-year stranglehold on Serie A last year.

The Sun acknowledge Brozovic would like to stay in Milan where he and his family are settled. However, his contract is due to expire next summer.

Inter’s financial difficulties have been well documented. As such, the newspaper state Inter are thus far reluctant to match his ‘£5m-a-year’ salary demands. They claim Inter have shown no desire to offer more than £4.2m-per-year.

As such, an exit may be taken out of Brozovic’s hands, and both Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked.

But the Sun report Newcastle have taken the first step toward bringing the Croatian to England.

Their article notes ‘initial contact’ has already been made with Brozovic’s entourage. On the agenda is a pre-contract agreement in January that would see him arrive at St. James’ Park next summer. The purpose of the contact was to establish whether he would be interested in the move.

While any prospective deal is clearly still in its infancy, signing a player of Brozovic’s class and experience would be a statement of intent from Newcastle’s new owners.

Norwich eye Newcastle managerial candidate as Farke labours

Meanwhile, Norwich could look to bring in a manager wanted by Newcastle if they part with the increasingly under-fire Daniel Farke, according to a report.

Norwich and Newcastle are the only two sides yet to pick up a win this season. Magpies boss Steve Bruce left St James’ Park on October 20, partly due to the club’s big-money takeover.

The Daily Mail provide an update on Farke’s future. They claim that doubts are beginning to emerge behind the scenes over the 45-year-old’s capabilities.

There are worries that Norwich could fail to reach the Prem’s all-time lowest points record – the 11 which Derby picked up in 2007-08. That is despite the public support from the club’s sporting director, Stuart Webber.

Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is being lined up as a potential replacement. Norwich chiefs know that the Englishman has plenty of experience in both the Prem and the Championship. He could be the man to either keep them up or steer them back into the division, should relegation occur.

Norwich are not the only club eyeing Howe’s services. Newcastle are also interested and have put him on their shortlist, alongside Villarreal’s Unai Emery.

