Newcastle United have reportedly reached an agreement to sign highly-rated Dinamo Tbilisi forward Vakhtang Salia, beating a trio of heavyweights to his signature in the process.

It’s reported that the Premier League outfit have agreed terms with the Georgian side and the player himself, with Salia only recently turning 17.

And while the Newcastle deal is yet to be finalised, Salia will not immediately move to England and will instead remain with Dinamo Tbilisi for the best part of another year until he turns 18 next summer.

Georgian media outlet Lelo has confirmed that the deal is imminent for a player who has also been heavily linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund

The exciting young forward is already a Georgia Under-21 international and at just 16 years of age scored four first-team goals, three in the league and another in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Adding another talented to their ranks is a real change in focus from the Mike Ashley days, with a worldwide recruitment set-up now in place, trying to bring in promising teenagers from both the UK and overseas.

Salia, meanwhile, looks set to become the second Georgian to play for the club after Temuri Ketsbaia, who made 78 league appearances for Newcastle between 1977-2000.

Elite Uefa scout raves over Salia

The Tbilisi teenager certainly has a big fan in the shape of Uefa Elite Scout Mikha Gabechava, who was at Dinamo when the Salia was first noticed.

And he believes the youngster has every key ingredient to make it big at St. James’ Park, telling a Q&A with Magpie Media: “Absolutely. I think it will take time, maybe two or three seasons, but I definitely think he has enough potential to reach that level. He is the best in his generation.

“There are two things in particular that I love about him. One is the fact that he never stops when his team is out of possession – he’s so aggressive in pressing and contributes well to a high press.

“That’s something that you won’t see very frequently from such a young player (especially from Georgia), but it’s also a crucial attribute for a physically demanding division like the Premier League.

“And his ball-striking ability – wow, he connects very well with the ball, shoots with great power with both feet.

“I believe that he has the striker’s instinct which could make him a great poacher in the future.”

Newcastle open striker talks as Trippier seeks exit again

In other Newcastle news, the Magpies are looking to strike early ahead of January by opening talks with a European goal machine, available at a knockdown price.

With 32-year-old frontman Callum Wilson a target for both Brentford and Fulham in the new year, with his St James’ Park contract expiring in the summer, Newcastle have opened talks with Lille striker Jonathan David, according to a fresh report.

Meanwhile, it’s claimed that Kieran Trippier is ‘desperate’ to leave Newcastle in January after failing to secure a move away from the club over the summer.

Trippier has been a great leader in the Newcastle squad, having earned the trust of manager Eddie Howe and captained the side on plenty of occasions.

However, the retired England star was heavily linked with a move away from St James’ Park over the summer and is now expected to pursue that goal again in January as Milan eye a deal.

IN FOCUS – Vakhtang Salia profile in full

Born in Georgia in August 2007, Salia came through the academy at Dinamo Tbilisi and made his senior debut in November 2023 at the age of 16 years and 86 days.

He then scored his first senior goal for the club in March 2024, netting the winner against Torpedo Kutaisi.

The goal made him the youngest goal-scorer in the Georgian National League, a record previously held by current Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – who also came through the Dinamo Tbilisi academy.

He’s since scored another three goals for the club, including a strike against Mornar Bar in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.

The Georgia Under-21 international predominately plays as a centre-forward or a second striker but also drifts over to the left wing, prompting comparisons with Kvaratskhelia and Chelsea’s Joao Felix.

He is renowned for his technical ability, dribbling skills and electric pace, making him a big threat on counter-attacks.

The 17-year-old has also showcased his impressive ball-striking ability and can generate a lot of power on shots from long distance.