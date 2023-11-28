Newcastle suffer ‘serious injustice’ in UCL draw at PSG as McCoist claims penalty decision ‘bordering on robbery’

Newcastle United were pegged back late in stoppage time in their Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain after a controversial penalty decision.

Alexander Isak had put Newcastle ahead at Parc des Princes in the first half and it looked as if Eddie Howe’s side were on course to a momentous win in the French capital, until a VAR check deep into injury time.

PSG were awarded a penalty for a handball by Tino Livramento, although it only occurred as a result of a deflection off his own chest.

Kylian Mbappe converted the spot kick to clinch a point for PSG, putting Newcastle’s chances of progressing to the knockout stage in doubt again.

They should have been celebrating a famous win, though, according to Ally McCoist.

The TNT Sports co-commentator said: “Honestly, bordering on robbery, it really is. Those boys have worked their socks off from start to finish.

“They’ve earned the right to go all the way, rode their luck a little bit, goalkeeper’s been excellent, and then I think it’s just a really poor decision from an official who has been very, very good.

“I’m really devastated for them.

“Their work rate, their willingness to work for each other, defend, put their bodies on the line, block shots, everything, no substitutions – look at the bench – Eddie Howe will be absolutely thrilled to bits with what his team have given him today, as will the Newcastle support.

“However, I feel a serious, serious injustice for that penalty to be given there.”

READ MORE – Exclusive: Newcastle pull out of Ekitike deal with explosive double raid top of Howe agenda

‘How can he give that?’

When the decision was originally signalled, McCoist exclaimed: “If that’s a penalty kick, we’re as well chucking it, we’re as well giving the game up. That’s nonsense. Nonsense.

“It’s just never a penalty. We’ve been singing his praises all night and he’s been excellent up to now. If he’s the best ref in the business and he probably is, how can he give that?”

With one game left in the group stage, Newcastle are in third place, two points behind PSG.

Their last group game will be against AC Milan, while PSG take on the already qualified Borussia Dortmund.

DON’T MISS: Newcastle stand out from crowd in race to sign coveted defender with age-defying traits