Newcastle are facing an 'uphill battle' to keep Bruno Guimaraes and are targeting Dani Ceballos as his replacement

Newcastle are reportedly monitoring ‘everything that happens’ with Real Madrid man Dani Ceballos, as they face an ‘uphill battle’ to keep Bruno Guimaraes at the club.

Guimaraes has been one of the best players at St James’ Park since he walked through the door in the winter of 2022. In 99 games for Newcastle, he’s scored 13 goals and assisted another 13 from the midfield.

It would have been very ambitious to think Newcastle could have a Brazilian international playing for them a few years ago, but Guimaraes is a regular for his country, and has shown in club and international football that he’s one of the world’s best.

That could soon be to the detriment of the Magpies, though.

Paris Saint-Germain have long been interested, and according to The Sun, they could swoop and leave the Premier League outfit no choice but to let their midfield star go.

“Newcastle face an uphill battle to retain Bruno over the Summer,” a source said in their report.

“He’s one of the best midfielders in the world and has been on the radar of PSG for more than a year.

“They will have funds in the summer and wouldn’t blink at meeting the release clause.”

FFP could force Guimaraes sale

The report states that Financial FairPlay could take the decision out of Newcastle’s hands, and PSG and other top clubs will be hoping that happens.

“Eddie Howe won’t want to lose the player, but the matter may end up being taken totally out of his hands due to FFP,” the report adds.

“They’ve [PSG] been tracking Bruno for a long time, and it’s no secret that he’s top of their wish list.”

Other interested sides include Arsenal and Manchester United, though PSG seem to be in the lead for the midfielder, who is said to have a £100million release clause.

Ceballos lined up as midfield replacement

Knowing they might lose their midfield star, Newcastle are lining up a replacement, and they are said to be back in the mix for Real Madrid man Ceballos.

They were linked with him in January, and Mundo Deportivo backs that up by stating they have been interested ‘for a long time’.

Now, it’s said the Magpies are ‘monitoring everything that happens’ with the midfielder.

He impressed somewhat on loan with Arsenal in 2019/20 and 2020/21, but returned to Real, where he has struggled to get regular minutes.

This term, Ceballos has played 14 La Liga games, and only one of those came from the start. As a result, it’s said he ‘could leave the club this summer’ and Newcastle will be one of the clubs waiting in line.

