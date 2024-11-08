Newcastle are going after Loic Bade, who will be much cheaper Marc Guehi

Newcastle are reportedly looking into a move for Loic Bade, who should be much cheaper than Marc Guehi, given Sevilla’s financial issues could mean he’s even cheaper than they feel he should be.

Newcastle were in the market for a centre-back in the summer. They got Lloyd Kelly in on a free, and did not manage to sign anybody else in the heart of defence, despite attempts being made for Guehi.

Now, it seems they will not bother with the Crystal Palace man again, as they have a cheaper option in their sights.

Football Insider reports the Magpies are working on a deal for Sevilla’s Bade, who should be much cheaper than Guehi.

It is believed he could cost £30-40million, and the financial issues at the La Liga club could mean they are forced to sell him.

Indeed, it’s believed they could look to raise funds through the sale of the Frenchman, though that may not be in January, as it’s suggested that move would be difficult to pull off, and it is most likely to happen in the summer.

Guehi price tag remains high

Newcastle’s attempts for Guehi in the summer were knocked back, given Palace were hoping for £75million.

But while the fresh report states that figure could drop, TEAMtalk in fact understands Guehi could command £80million, and Newcastle are still in the pursuit.

With a move for Bade seemingly easier, that could be the priority, though the Palace man is indeed on the radar.

Liverpool could have a say over which, if any, of the centre-backs the Magpies sign.

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands that both Bade and Guehi are also on their radar. It is believed the latter prefers Liverpool, so if he does go there, Bade could well be an easier snare for Newcastle.

Newcastle round-up: Shearer suggests top striker

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has suggested that the club should be going after Viktor Gyokeres, given the striker is the best available option.

The Magpies are in in the mix for Jarrod Bowen, TEAMtalk understands, with a potential 2025 move for the West Ham man being drawn up.

They are also said to be interested in Gabriel Jesus, to add more firepower to the front line.

That’s as there is uncertainty over the future of Alexander Isak, who is the dream target of Arsenal, TEAMtalk understands.

