Newcastle, Tottenham suffer January setback but door not completely closed for star likened to Messi

The reported battle between Newcastle United and Tottenham for Juventus youngster Matias Soule may not materialise as he looks set to stay in Italy.

Both clubs have been linked with a move for the attacking midfielder who is currently on loan at Frosinone. And his displays for the Stadio Benito Stirpe outfit have caught the eye of many clubs. The former Argentina Under-20 ace has put on a number of superb performances in his 16 Serie A outings, scoring seven goals to date.

And he is clearly on the radar of a few Premier League outfits.

Newcastle were linked in early December, with multiple reports suggesting the Magpies were preparing a €25m January bid.

Spurs were soon in on the act, with Calciomercato claiming the North Londoners are long-term admirers of the youngster.

Crystal Palace then appeared to enter the picture, with Corriere dello Sport stating that the Eagles could make ‘a super offer’ in the new year.

And that report went on to say that Roy Hodgson could land the player if Palace were prepared to pay €35m.

The transfer window will open on Monday and clubs can firm up their interest in the South American starlet.

Newcastle United seem to be the most likely to make an approach as Eddie Howe continues to struggle with injuries.

The Tynesiders are on a worrying run of results that has seen them slip to ninth in the Premier League standings.

READ MORE: Eddie Howe issues response to Newcastle doubters with ‘strong’ claim ahead of Liverpool challenge

And things will not get any easier when they travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool on New Year’s Day.

There is a need for reinforcements but Howe has already stated that he does not know if funds will be made available.

Soule delivers transfer verdict

Sandro Tonali’s ban means the north-east outfit have been shorn of one of their top stars.

And a long injury list has presented the manager with many issues over the past few weeks.

Players are slowly returning but there is a sense that the squad is being stretched.

Soule would be a welcome addition but it is unclear whether he is seeking a winter move.

When asked by Tutto Mercato Web about whether he will remain with his current employers, the Argentinian concurred.

“I think so, I will stay until the end of the championship,” he replied.

Soule made his Juventus debut during the 2021-2022 season before enjoying 19 outings last term.

A loan move was agreed in order to give him more playing opportunities and that has been the case with Frosinone.

But it is unclear whether Juve want him to stay on their books despite the fact he is under contract until 2026.

Once compared to Lionel Messi, the fee does not seem that high for a player with bags of potential.

Miguel Almiron has not had his best season in black and white and the youngster could be an upgrade.

READ MORE: Newcastle learn Man City demands for Kalvin Phillips signing; Juventus falling behind in chase