Newcastle United are one of a number of sides interested in Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, as the Magpies are apparently on the search for a replacement, per a report.

Bounou, known as Bono by the media, has featured in 10 of Sevilla’s La Liga games this season. The side are third in the league, and the goalkeeper can partly be to thank for that.

Bono has kept six clean sheets from his 10 league games this season. Furthermore, he has conceded just four league goals during that period.

He is also an experienced international player, having made 26 appearances for Morocco. As such, it is clear why Newcastle are reportedly interested, per Sport Witness.

The Magpies have conceded 24 goals in the Premier League this season. Only Norwich have conceded more, with 26.

Indeed, Newcastle need to stem the tide of goals in order to climb the table. As such, a quality goalkeeper will be key to doing just that.

Bono’s market value is £16.20million according to Transfermarkt, and that fee would be a drop in the ocean for Newcastle.

Although, Bono is under contract with Sevilla until 2024, so they could demand a higher fee.

Despite the player’s long contract, the report states Sevilla are actively looking for a replacement for Bono.

That is apparently due to the club being aware of interest for the goalkeeper. Indeed, Newcastle could pursue a deal for the Sevilla man.

