Newcastle transfers: Magpies closing in on dominant defender deal, with improved terms on table

Newcastle are reportedly closing in on a deal for AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw, having gone back to the drawing board after their last offer was knocked back.

The Magpies are clearly eager to source experienced European talent in the current era. It was not long ago that they were playing with Dwight Gayle up top, whose prior experience included Crystal Palace and Peterborough.

Since PIF took over the club, they have signed players from Chelsea, AC Milan, Lyon and Lille.

Two finishes inside the Premier League’s top seven in the past couple of season suggest their recruitment tactics are serving them well.

As such, they continue to pursue players from sizeable Euro clubs.

Their current favourite option is Milan defender Thiaw. The 6ft 3in defender swapped Schalke for the Serie A side two years ago, and he played 90 minutes against the Magpies in the Champions League last term.

He is the profile of player they are after, and they lodged an initial bid of approximately £25million to land him.

It was reported that an increase of £10million was needed in order to land him.

Newcastle heading towards Thiaw snare

Football Insider reiterates that Milan are asking for a £35million fee from Newcastle.

And it seems they’re willing to pay that, as the report states the Magpies are closing in on that deal, with talks currently ongoing.

Thiaw would become the second centre-back signing made at St James’ Park this summer, following Lloyd Kelly through the door.

Defensive depth a must

Newcastle were a lot less stable in defence last season compared to the campaign prior.

In 2022/23, they shipped just 33 Premier League goals, and that increased to 62 last term.

That can partly be attributed to injuries to goalkeeper Nick Pope and defenders Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles.

Given the latter pair were sidelined at the back end of the season, they could still be out for some time.

As such, the signings of Kelly and Thiaw will add depth and quality to a side crying out for it at the moment, and should help to shore up the back line.

