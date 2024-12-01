Kieran Trippier will be allowed to leave Newcastle in January

Newcastle are reportedly willing to offload Kieran Trippier in January, and agents have been alerted to his availability for a new club in the winter.

Trippier was one of the Magpies’ most important assets over the past few seasons. Last term, he laid on 10 assists in the Premier League, showing himself to be an important contributor.

But this term, he’s hardly had any chance to impress, with only six league appearances, and just three of those coming from the start.

Now, it seems he could have the chance to leave the club.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are willing to sell him in the January window.

It’s believed agents have been made aware of his availability for new clubs in the winter, though it’s not clear who may be interested in him at this stage.

Howe wanted to keep Trippier

TEAMtalk revealed in September that Eddie Howe still viewed Trippier as a key player.

That was amid reported interest from Fenerbahce, which was denied by sources.

Howe even publicly denied that he wanted to sell his right-back.

But now, the Magpies do not seem to view Trippier in the same way, having given him just 287 minutes in the Premier League this term.

Though injuries have contributed to that, Tino Livramento is clearly the favoured right-back at St James’ Park.

Newcastle round-up: Evan Ferguson interest

The Magpies are reported to be interested in Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, though Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler has insisted he is happy with having the Irishman at the club.

Though if the Magpies sell Alexander Isak – as could be the case – they could well go after Ferguson and make it tough for Brighton to keep him.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has revealed that Newcastle are one of the clubs showing the greatest interest in elite striker Viktor Gyokeres.

It is also believed the Magpies are considering lodging January bids for Johan Bakayoko and Antoine Semenyo.

Is Trippier PIF’s most important signing?